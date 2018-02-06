As Twitchy told you last night, Queen Hillary made an appearance at the release party for Lanny Davis’ new book, “The Unmaking of the President 2016: How FBI Director James Comey Cost Hillary Clinton the Presidency.”

This afternoon, she took to Twitter to give it her official seal of approval:

Terrific! Fact-filled! Man, she’ll endorse anything that lets her continue to shirk responsibility for her own spectacular failures.

Our stomachs certainly aren’t.

Wasn’t it just yesterday that Hillary was spinning her electoral defeat as an opportunity to spend more time with her grandchildren? When does that start? Shouldn’t she get a move on?

That’s a really good question. Will Lanny Davis’ book answer that one?

