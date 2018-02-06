As Twitchy told you last night, Queen Hillary made an appearance at the release party for Lanny Davis’ new book, “The Unmaking of the President 2016: How FBI Director James Comey Cost Hillary Clinton the Presidency.”

This afternoon, she took to Twitter to give it her official seal of approval:

A new book is out today that picks up where I left off in What Happened in explaining “Those Damn Emails.” Terrific, fact-filled read.https://t.co/i7iFnmHbNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2018

Terrific! Fact-filled! Man, she’ll endorse anything that lets her continue to shirk responsibility for her own spectacular failures.

My heart might not be ready for this. — Jane Imber (@ImberJane) February 6, 2018

Our stomachs certainly aren’t.

Wasn’t it just yesterday that Hillary was spinning her electoral defeat as an opportunity to spend more time with her grandchildren? When does that start? Shouldn’t she get a move on?

How can we miss you if you never leave. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 6, 2018

That’s a really good question. Will Lanny Davis’ book answer that one?