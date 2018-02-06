Ian Millhiser is ThinkProgress’ “justice editor,” but where’s the justice in subjecting us to insanity — and inanity — like this?

We’re gonna need a minute.

Scratch that. A minute isn’t nearly enough time to make sense of that tweet.

Trending

That pretty much sums it up, yeah.

Maybe they pay him in drugs.

No doubt.

Just another entry on the ever-embiggening list of things he’s ruined.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIan MillhiserPaul RyanPizza