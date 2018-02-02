In the midst of all this memo madness, it’s good to know that we can turn to the Onion to help us maintain perspective:

That post went up yesterday, before the details of the memo emerged, but it’s still … what’s the word? Oh:

Trending

Yep.

Well done, Onion. Well done.

Who can tell anymore?

What a time to be alive.

