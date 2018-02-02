In the midst of all this memo madness, it’s good to know that we can turn to the Onion to help us maintain perspective:

FBI Warns Republican Memo Could Undermine Faith In Massive, Unaccountable Government Secret Agencies https://t.co/edaqT2LocX pic.twitter.com/aKhCU1BPo4 — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 1, 2018

That post went up yesterday, before the details of the memo emerged, but it’s still … what’s the word? Oh:

Yep.

Good one that — Mike Carus (@carusmike) February 1, 2018

Well done, Onion. Well done.

Does the Real World resemble The Onion, or is it the other way around? — Todd Powers (@Todd9904) February 1, 2018

Who can tell anymore?

How is it that The Onion has become a more reliable news source than MSNBC? — Mike Chile Eater Letalien (@Coach_Crash) February 1, 2018

I knew there would come a day when The Onion was more accurate than actual news sources. https://t.co/qrfiITRkzS — Eric H. (@ericinva) February 2, 2018

What a time to be alive.