Just when you thought this Memo Mess couldn’t get any messier:

Huh.

Might this have something to do with Wray’s desire to see the names redacted?

More from CNN:

Top White House aides are worried FBI Director Christopher Wray could quit if the highly controversial Republican memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools is released, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN.
Wray has made clear he is frustrated that President Donald Trump picked him to lead the FBI after he fired FBI Director James Comey in May, yet his advice on the Nunes memo is being disregarded and cast as part of the purported partisan leadership of the FBI, according to a senior law enforcement official.
Wray’s stance is “raising hell,” one source familiar with the matter said.

Of course, NBC’s report on Wray contradicts CNN’s:

Well, for what it’s worth:

