Just when you thought this Memo Mess couldn’t get any messier:
BREAKING: @FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ wants all names redacted from #FISAMemo putting pressure on White House and House Intelligence Committee, Government officials say … is releasing names a threat to national security?
— Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 1, 2018
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2018
Oh hell no. https://t.co/1rZCWl4BxR
— Lee Doren (@LDoren) February 1, 2018
No way! They are trying to avoid the consequences of their actions. We have a right to know.
— Russell G (@Rg3Russ) February 1, 2018
Why even release it if they won’t be transparent.#ReleaseTheMemo in its entirety @realDonaldTrump
— debbie klett (@debbklett) February 1, 2018
Might this have something to do with Wray’s desire to see the names redacted?
Top White House aides are worried FBI Director Christopher Wray could quit if the highly controversial Republican memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools is released https://t.co/IzuhYNrh80 pic.twitter.com/CY2pICk5fd
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 1, 2018
More from CNN:
Top White House aides are worried FBI Director Christopher Wray could quit if the highly controversial Republican memo alleging the FBI abused its surveillance tools is released, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN.Wray has made clear he is frustrated that President Donald Trump picked him to lead the FBI after he fired FBI Director James Comey in May, yet his advice on the Nunes memo is being disregarded and cast as part of the purported partisan leadership of the FBI, according to a senior law enforcement official.Wray’s stance is “raising hell,” one source familiar with the matter said.
Of course, NBC’s report on Wray contradicts CNN’s:
FBI Director Wray has no intention of quitting if controversial House memo is released, despite objections, senior FBI official tells @PeteWilliamsNBC. https://t.co/RmeqgWmwqt
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 1, 2018
Well, for what it’s worth:
JUST IN: White House will tell Congress "probably" Friday that Trump approves release of controversial House memo, per senior White House official.
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 1, 2018
A senior administration official says Trump is expected to tell Congress "probably tomorrow" that he is OK with releasing the memo, per pool reporter @tparti. pic.twitter.com/d1KjGJqnfd
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 1, 2018
