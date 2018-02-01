It’s so nice that Michelle Obama wants to help guide frightened Americans through these new Dark Ages:

Michelle Obama to frightened Americans: "All we have is hope" https://t.co/XC1NumcrIh pic.twitter.com/0Djutq2tf6 — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2018

Michelle Obama tells Ellen how to cope in the Trump Era: 'All we have is hope' https://t.co/y59m3iHlkE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 1, 2018

More from Entertainment Weekly:

In her first TV interview since leaving the White House, Obama was asked by a “frightened” DeGeneres for advice on how to cope in what she sees as a “very scary” world right now. Though the TV host didn’t mention any names, she appeared to be referring to the current state of politics under President Donald Trump’s administration. “People are afraid,” Obama acknowledged. “But then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country. So that’s what makes this country complicated, because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds. We are this mosh pit of society and sometimes there’s a rub.” “But the thing that we have to remember, the thing I learned in the eight years that I was in the White House, was that what we do every day in our lives, the good things that we do every day — and we know we do it — we show empathy, we care for each other. We do have a lot in common,” Obama continued. “That’s what it means to lead with hope and not fear. And that’s all we have, is hope.”

Wait … what’s wrong with hope? Is it not enough now?

I remember HOPE being all we had during her husband's era. — C.J. (@next4exits) February 1, 2018

We remember that, too. Nothing wrong with having hope, Michelle. But now we’ve got even more than that:

Quite a chunk of it, in fact.

And extra cash in our pocket! https://t.co/2rczGl9B4N — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) February 1, 2018

And wasn’t Barack Obama all about the “change”? Or is the change we’re seeing now just crumbs?

Oh geez dramatic much 🙄 My paycheck says I got more than just hope!!! 💵👍🏼 — 🍀Patty🍀 (@IrishForever92) February 1, 2018

In any event, if Michelle Obama’s trying to inspire people, she might want to try a different approach.

Sometimes "two Americas" comes right into your twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/NJP01S3uwT — Ben (@BenHowe) February 1, 2018

Heh.

Okay, I don't like 45, but "frightened"? Really? Come on people! — Just Me (@IndependentJust) February 1, 2018

Seriously? Contrary to the false hope your pathetic #BringBackOurGirls stunt gave to Nigerians the American people have more than hope. We have lowered unemployment, rising wages, including manufacturing, not to mention lower crime and brighter futures. #Shameful pic.twitter.com/GKHl7NIKlg — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) February 1, 2018

Give it a rest, Michelle.