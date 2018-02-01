It’s so nice that Michelle Obama wants to help guide frightened Americans through these new Dark Ages:

More from Entertainment Weekly:

In her first TV interview since leaving the White House, Obama was asked by a “frightened” DeGeneres for advice on how to cope in what she sees as a “very scary” world right now. Though the TV host didn’t mention any names, she appeared to be referring to the current state of politics under President Donald Trump’s administration.

“People are afraid,” Obama acknowledged. “But then there are people who feel good about the direction of the country. So that’s what makes this country complicated, because it’s made up of so many different people from different backgrounds. We are this mosh pit of society and sometimes there’s a rub.”

“But the thing that we have to remember, the thing I learned in the eight years that I was in the White House, was that what we do every day in our lives, the good things that we do every day — and we know we do it — we show empathy, we care for each other. We do have a lot in common,” Obama continued. “That’s what it means to lead with hope and not fear. And that’s all we have, is hope.”

Wait … what’s wrong with hope? Is it not enough now?

We remember that, too. Nothing wrong with having hope, Michelle. But now we’ve got even more than that:

Quite a chunk of it, in fact.

And wasn’t Barack Obama all about the “change”? Or is the change we’re seeing now just crumbs?

In any event, if Michelle Obama’s trying to inspire people, she might want to try a different approach.

Heh.

Give it a rest, Michelle.

