When “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff suggested that Nikki Haley had had an affair with Donald Trump, an accusation for which he had absolutely no factual basis, most liberals and feminists couldn’t seem to muster any righteous outrage on Haley’s behalf. Since he didn’t explicitly name Haley, that somehow made his smear job OK. Or something. And besides — his book made Trump look bad, which is really all that matters, right?

Well, will the Party of Women™ will have the guts to speak up now?

Michael Wolff: Nikki Haley "embraced" rumors of affair with Trump https://t.co/yyLaaFYL3v pic.twitter.com/1U17EaugdT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 31, 2018

More from the Washington Examiner:

In an interview with theSkimm, Wolff said Haley “seems to have embraced” the rumor that he started. … When theSkimm confronted Wolff about Haley being “distraught” about the rumor, he brushed off her comments. “Or she seems to me — I would say she seems to have embraced it,” Wolff said. “All she does is hammer on this fact. I mean, if I were being accused of something, and I am not accusing her of anything. She hasn’t tried to avoid this, let’s say.”

And here’s the video, so you can watch the snake slither for yourself:

I love all the people earlier this week racing to defend Wolff: "He didn't name Haley!" LMAO https://t.co/OucCpl7dlX — Mo-Loch, The Destroyer (@molratty) January 31, 2018

"How dare you sexists assume it was Haley? He was talking about that slut Hope Hicks." – our self-appointed twitter police. — BT (@back_ttys) January 31, 2018

They are benevolent overlords who only want to make us better people, BT — Mo-Loch, The Destroyer (@molratty) January 31, 2018

It really was something watching them call people defending Haley sexists while smearing another woman. — BT (@back_ttys) January 31, 2018

It sure was. And don’t forget about the special Grammys shout-out:

Really great work, guys. Way to make the most of the #MeToo moment!

Translation: "She's a conservative so I can slander her, get applauded and sell even more books. Then for good measure I can say she was basically asking for it." Where are all those feminist think pieces outraged at this? (crickets). https://t.co/kww16iQeC2 — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) January 31, 2018

We will point out that at least one self-proclaimed feminist is calling out Michael Wolff today:

But we’d like to see a lot more. Nikki Haley deserves a lot of apologies from a lot of people.

If you were wondering, "Is Michael Wolff capable of shame?" here is the answer. https://t.co/mLiOBob9qA — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 31, 2018

As if there were ever any doubt.

How do I return an ebook for a refund? Wolff has lost all credibility — Dave Enna©️ (@Dave_Enna) January 31, 2018

As if he ever had credibility — Daisy Dolly & Stella (@daisydollystell) January 31, 2018