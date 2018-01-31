When “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff suggested that Nikki Haley had had an affair with Donald Trump, an accusation for which he had absolutely no factual basis, most liberals and feminists couldn’t seem to muster any righteous outrage on Haley’s behalf. Since he didn’t explicitly name Haley, that somehow made his smear job OK. Or something. And besides — his book made Trump look bad, which is really all that matters, right?

Well, will the Party of Women™ will have the guts to speak up now?

More from the Washington Examiner:

In an interview with theSkimm, Wolff said Haley “seems to have embraced” the rumor that he started.

When theSkimm confronted Wolff about Haley being “distraught” about the rumor, he brushed off her comments.

“Or she seems to me — I would say she seems to have embraced it,” Wolff said. “All she does is hammer on this fact. I mean, if I were being accused of something, and I am not accusing her of anything. She hasn’t tried to avoid this, let’s say.”

And here’s the video, so you can watch the snake slither for yourself:

It sure was. And don’t forget about the special Grammys shout-out:

Really great work, guys. Way to make the most of the #MeToo moment!

We will point out that at least one self-proclaimed feminist is calling out Michael Wolff today:

But we’d like to see a lot more. Nikki Haley deserves a lot of apologies from a lot of people.

As if there were ever any doubt.

