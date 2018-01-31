It wasn’t enough for White House reporter and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem to humiliate himself last night with his smug — and totally false — fact check about our national motto. No, he had to go and make it a twofer with this lame swipe at Paul Ryan:

It’d be one thing if Karem were just a regular joe poking fun at a politician he doesn’t like. But he’s supposed to be a professional journalist. So, we’ve gotta ask: At what point does the professionalism kick in?

Trending

Like a diamond in the sky.

Not a bad idea.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian J. KaremPaul Ryanwedgies