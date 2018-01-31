It wasn’t enough for White House reporter and CNN political analyst Brian J. Karem to humiliate himself last night with his smug — and totally false — fact check about our national motto. No, he had to go and make it a twofer with this lame swipe at Paul Ryan:

I just wonder how many wedgies Paul Ryan got as a kid. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 31, 2018

It’d be one thing if Karem were just a regular joe poking fun at a politician he doesn’t like. But he’s supposed to be a professional journalist. So, we’ve gotta ask: At what point does the professionalism kick in?

This is CNN. — DJ (@DJNYified) January 31, 2018

Like a diamond in the sky.

I wonder how many times he tweeted out the wrong national motto while mocking someone else for getting it wrong. — Greg on the Interwebs (@CVOT222) January 31, 2018

Maybe more time looking up the national motto and less time coming up with these sick burns? — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) January 31, 2018

Not a bad idea.