As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump threatened to withhold further aid from the Palestinians if they don’t make a greater effort in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Here in the Land of Common Sense, that seems like a pretty reasonable policy. But over in Bizarro World, it’s “unacceptable”:
Palestinians say President Donald Trump's threat to hold back aid unless they resume negotiations with Israel is "unacceptable"
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 25, 2018
Oh. Well, in that case … yeah, no.
To whom https://t.co/HLlS6vof0o
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 25, 2018
We don’t care, frankly.
— Steve Lindsey (@sapulpasteve) January 25, 2018
We find it pretty acceptable, actually.
“I demand that you continue to pay me” https://t.co/Lsruv5TGSK
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 25, 2018
Somebody didn't read "The Art of the Deal." https://t.co/cpJCU75gIy
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 25, 2018
See? It’s not just the American Left who believes they’re entitled to our money.
LOL
— JWF (@JammieWF) January 25, 2018
Hahahahahahahaha… I can't stop… hahahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂 WINNING !!!
— Steve P (@corevoice) January 25, 2018
Lol, it’s “unacceptable” not to hand out free money? 😂
— Hater Dave (@BoxingAsylumWhy) January 25, 2018
Guess they’re just gonna have to cut corners somewhere else. Like maybe reining in those payouts to suicide bombers’ families. You know, stuff like that.
Awe.. https://t.co/SdZI7N7hVQ
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2018
Aww, Darn.
— Patrick (@batman1793) January 25, 2018
That's a damn shame .. NOT. https://t.co/LEJf8Kiwwr
— Max .. Tep (@Randy_Shannon) January 25, 2018