As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump threatened to withhold further aid from the Palestinians if they don’t make a greater effort in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Here in the Land of Common Sense, that seems like a pretty reasonable policy. But over in Bizarro World, it’s “unacceptable”:

Palestinians say President Donald Trump's threat to hold back aid unless they resume negotiations with Israel is "unacceptable" — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 25, 2018

Oh. Well, in that case … yeah, no.

We don’t care, frankly. — Steve Lindsey (@sapulpasteve) January 25, 2018

We find it pretty acceptable, actually.

“I demand that you continue to pay me” https://t.co/Lsruv5TGSK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 25, 2018

Somebody didn't read "The Art of the Deal." https://t.co/cpJCU75gIy — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 25, 2018

See? It’s not just the American Left who believes they’re entitled to our money.

LOL — JWF (@JammieWF) January 25, 2018

Hahahahahahahaha… I can't stop… hahahahahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂 WINNING !!! — Steve P (@corevoice) January 25, 2018

Lol, it’s “unacceptable” not to hand out free money? 😂 — Hater Dave (@BoxingAsylumWhy) January 25, 2018

Guess they’re just gonna have to cut corners somewhere else. Like maybe reining in those payouts to suicide bombers’ families. You know, stuff like that.