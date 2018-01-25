As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump threatened to withhold further aid from the Palestinians if they don’t make a greater effort in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Here in the Land of Common Sense, that seems like a pretty reasonable policy. But over in Bizarro World, it’s “unacceptable”:

Oh. Well, in that case … yeah, no.

We find it pretty acceptable, actually.

See? It’s not just the American Left who believes they’re entitled to our money.

Guess they’re just gonna have to cut corners somewhere else. Like maybe reining in those payouts to suicide bombers’ families. You know, stuff like that.

