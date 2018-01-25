If Joy Reid couldn’t find something to get her panties in a wad about, what the hell would she do with herself?

Today, she’s pissy because Donald Trump — gasp! — threatened to withhold U.S. aid from the people who want Israel wiped off the map:

JUST IN: Trump threatens to cut more aid to Palestinians: "They disrespected us" https://t.co/CCIatJyOGs pic.twitter.com/1IcUnVI6NQ — The Hill (@thehill) January 25, 2018

More:

“That money is on the table and that money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace,” Trump said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The president knocked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for refusing to meet with Vice President Pence during his recent Middle East trip, a protest against Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognize that city as Israel’s capital. “They disrespected us a few weeks ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them,” Trump said.

Here’s Joy’s takeaway:

Trump tells Netanyahu, you won on Jerusalem so you’ll just give up another point (apparently after Trump breaks the Palestinians by starving them). And where will the broken Palestinians’ capitol be? Yeah. Ace negotiator… https://t.co/lvan7HEpm3 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 25, 2018

Oh.

Press 1 for English https://t.co/k8U1w2A2TL — RKing (@FLGatorKing) January 25, 2018

How does this woman have a show?

Maybe I missed something but when did the US president get the ability to starve Palestinians? https://t.co/WgiXJndmhI — RBe (@RBPundit) January 25, 2018

We must’ve missed that, too.

Starving? Abbas just bought a $50 mil jet. — Tabitha Stevens8 (@TabithaStevens8) January 25, 2018

Awkward.

Starving them? Mahmoud Abbas bought a private plane for $50M yesterday

His mansion in the WB is worth $13M

PA paid murders and their families over $350M last year as a reward for killing innocent Jews You know and understand nothing about the conflict in Israel — DOPAC (@Ohrforone) January 25, 2018

Knowing and understanding nothing is kinda her thing.