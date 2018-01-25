If Joy Reid couldn’t find something to get her panties in a wad about, what the hell would she do with herself?

Today, she’s pissy because Donald Trump — gasp! — threatened to withhold U.S. aid from the people who want Israel wiped off the map:

More:

“That money is on the table and that money is not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace,” Trump said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The president knocked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for refusing to meet with Vice President Pence during his recent Middle East trip, a protest against Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognize that city as Israel’s capital.

“They disrespected us a few weeks ago by not allowing our great vice president to see them,” Trump said.

Here’s Joy’s takeaway:

Oh.

How does this woman have a show?

We must’ve missed that, too.

Awkward.

Knowing and understanding nothing is kinda her thing.

