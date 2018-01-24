In case you hadn’t heard, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pregnant and will be the first U.S. Senator to give birth in office.

Regardless of how you feel about her politics, the birth of a child is something to be celebrated. Too bad comedy writer (and, as he points out, NBC Late Night Writers Workshop pick) Nick Jack Pappas thinks it’s a means of making some bizarre political point:

Trending

Can any of the people who liked that tweet actually explain what makes it likable? Because we’re just not seeing it.

Talk about a hot mess.

Is that what Pappas is trying to say? That senators (well, Republican senators) want to control women’s bodies? Is he talking about abortion?

Join the club.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nick Jack PappasrightssenatorsTammy DuckworthU.S. Senatewomen