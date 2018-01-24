In case you hadn’t heard, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pregnant and will be the first U.S. Senator to give birth in office.

Congratulations, @SenDuckworth! –> Sen. Duckworth Will Be First Senator to Give Birth in Office https://t.co/eDGzlNN7Xb — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 23, 2018

Regardless of how you feel about her politics, the birth of a child is something to be celebrated. Too bad comedy writer (and, as he points out, NBC Late Night Writers Workshop pick) Nick Jack Pappas thinks it’s a means of making some bizarre political point:

Sen. Tammy Duckworth will make history when she becomes the first sitting senator in history to give birth later this year, a striking fact considering how much power the U.S. Senate exerts over women's bodies. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 23, 2018

Can any of the people who liked that tweet actually explain what makes it likable? Because we’re just not seeing it.

Talk about a hot mess.

Amazing how liberals who want to take away every right I enjoy feels others rights are oppressed. https://t.co/5faEcxIyfD — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 24, 2018

Is that what Pappas is trying to say? That senators (well, Republican senators) want to control women’s bodies? Is he talking about abortion?

GP So is this person's argument that the Senator should abort her child? I'm confused. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 24, 2018

Join the club.