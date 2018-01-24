Earlier this week, CNN revealed that a Michigan man had been arrested after reportedly calling the network 22 times and threatening “to go to the CNN headquarters to f*cking gun every single last one of you.”

Here’s how CNN’s Don Lemon decided to frame what happened:

Don Lemon Blames CNN Shooting Threat on Trump: 'What Happens When the President' Attacks the Press https://t.co/djpnTVLl73 (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/k0poHSNnRP — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 24, 2018

Transcript via Mediaite:

“There’s nothing random about this. Nothing. This is what happens when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks members of the press simply for reporting facts he does not like. I’ve heard from a number of very credible sources from within the White House that you watch this show. So, Mr. President, I’m going to speak directly to you: The caller who threatened to kill CNN employees made his threat using these words: ‘Fake news.’ … I wonder where he got those words.”

You sure you wanna go down that road, Don? Because Dana Loesch has a reminder as to why that’s not the best idea:

So by this logic, is Don saying that he and his party are responsible for the Democrat Bernie supporter who shot at a bunch of congressmen on a ball field nearly killing Scalise? This was after their rhetoric of GOP killing everyone. https://t.co/z7XHwGdfgw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 24, 2018

That isn’t the point — are you also blaming Democrats for a Democrat shooting up a ball field? https://t.co/Px8ycyZMcH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 24, 2018

Alas, he didn’t have a response to Loesch’s question.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.