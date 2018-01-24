Earlier this week, CNN revealed that a Michigan man had been arrested after reportedly calling the network 22 times and threatening “to go to the CNN headquarters to f*cking gun every single last one of you.”

“There’s nothing random about this. Nothing. This is what happens when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks members of the press simply for reporting facts he does not like. I’ve heard from a number of very credible sources from within the White House that you watch this show. So, Mr. President, I’m going to speak directly to you: The caller who threatened to kill CNN employees made his threat using these words: ‘Fake news.’ … I wonder where he got those words.”

You sure you wanna go down that road, Don? Because Dana Loesch has a reminder as to why that’s not the best idea:

No? OK, well, even if that’s true, that’s not the part of Loesch’s tweet that Lemon should be focused on:

