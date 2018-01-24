Earlier today, Jenna Jameson decided to pay Ben Shapiro a very nice compliment:
You’re smart @benshapiro #NationalComplimentDay
— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 24, 2018
Evidently her kind gesture was all it took to trigger this guy:
Jenna is still upset that trump didn't chase her in his undies comparing her to his daughter.
— Sir Hopsalot (@hoppyschools) January 24, 2018
Shockingly, that total non sequitur wasn’t able to pierce Jameson’s thick skin:
Fact check- false https://t.co/K5ja05jXaS
— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 24, 2018
In fact, she seems to draw strength from the wrath of trolls:
Jenna, whenever the attacks get too intense 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lV9rsOAxFQ
— Diesel Bear 🐻 (@Diesel_moto) January 24, 2018
Fact check – true https://t.co/vNpK0anXRc
— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) January 24, 2018
Ha!
I am amazed at how strong @jennajameson is in the face of such horrific personal attacks.
— Victor (@VictorConservat) January 24, 2018
What can she say? Conservative women are fierce.
— MrsNewt (@MrsNewt) January 24, 2018