Call us crazy, but we’re pretty sure Catholics for Choice are doing Catholicism wrong:

Catholics believe that individuals should be the sole arbiters of their moral decision making, following their consciences. This is why we, as Catholics, support public funding for abortion. #RiseUp4Roe https://t.co/cQcUXinW4x pic.twitter.com/ozhqML79o1 — Catholics for Choice (@Catholic4Choice) January 22, 2018

Just look at that ratio, folks.

when you don't understand the fundamental tenets of religious doctrine, you get this dreck https://t.co/Er5txJAeVb — lauren (@LilMissRightie) January 22, 2018

Here’s a look at how this is working out for them so far:

pic.twitter.com/RyT2ERe1gw — Confíteor Deo omnipoténti, et vobis fratres (@ConfiteorDeo) January 22, 2018

Each of these statements is entirely false. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) January 23, 2018

This is an unequivocal misrepresentation of Catholic belief, in fact. — Jason (@JasonInColorado) January 23, 2018

That would be called moral relativism and is completely antithetical to Catholic teaching. pic.twitter.com/2LwlYbIeyT — Raph (@raphaelduncan) January 23, 2018

No, YOU may believe that. But that is NOT, nor never has it been, Catholic doctrine. — KC Fan (@slight9) January 23, 2018

This is the exact opposite of Catholic teaching and you know it. The right to life is the most basic of all human rights and must be defended. That is the position of the Catholic Church. — Travis Atkinson (@atkinsontravisj) January 23, 2018

This is not Catholic teaching. I suggest you read the writings of your bishops. — Matthew Prewett (@matthewprewett) January 23, 2018

I'm not Catholic and even I know that's false. — Lisa Maria (@lisamaria1971) January 23, 2018

Catholics for choice.

Vegans for meat.

I'm not even catholic and I know this is not possible. — ProLife Wife (@prolife_wife) January 23, 2018

Hate to be the one to break it to you, but you ain't Catholic if you advocate breaking the Sixth Commandment. — John LeBlanc (@LeBlancJpl) January 23, 2018

It's literally one of the Ten Commandments, that whole pesky killing thing. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) January 23, 2018

Advocating for public funding of abortion as if it was a moral good, and then passing it off as social justice is objectively evil and directly contradicts Catholic teaching on the subject of life. Period. Full stop. — Nick Modrow (@nmodrow) January 22, 2018