The Great Schumer Shutdown has ended (for now, anyway), and all the Democrats really got out of it was egg on their faces. But if they’d done things a little differently, they could’ve gotten so much more: Our gratitude and respect. No, really! Just look at how the Washington Examiner initially reported news of the shutdown ending:
LIT pic.twitter.com/3IWtQVlOgz
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 22, 2018
big if true pic.twitter.com/dMWG0xcXWf
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2018
End the government?
Guessing this is a typo pic.twitter.com/KiBk4hMgh8
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 22, 2018
A typo? Nooooooo! Can this please not be a typo, just this once?
If only it weren't….
— Nic (@perinonr) January 22, 2018
Dammit. Got my hopes up for a minute there.
— Dawn (@aurora_g96) January 22, 2018
What’s the harm in just pretending, if only for a little while?
Please let it be true.
— Dr. Brian Stelter, Prof. of Gorillology (@iklimon) January 22, 2018
LoLing. Can we hope?
— Grassroots Gal (@GOTV_Values) January 22, 2018
Finally!
— A.D. Louis (@ADLouisUSA) January 22, 2018
They finally realized… pic.twitter.com/18c4337GfI
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 22, 2018
They told me if I voted for Gary Johnson… https://t.co/EYYYqyALrK
— Jim Antle (@jimantle) January 22, 2018
WHOOP!!! 😍 https://t.co/HyW8keiNDI
— Mad Yoenis Cespedes (@AppFlyer) January 22, 2018
Look, if that's their official stance, I'd vote for them in a heart beat.
— Robb Allen (blue check pending) (@ItsRobbAllen) January 22, 2018
wth, I love Democrats now https://t.co/fz0VP2liuR
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 22, 2018
Wow things were looking good already for the GOP with the shutdown but now it's turning into a seriously unprecedented rout for conservatism. pic.twitter.com/HDPYO6wOCg
— Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 22, 2018
after all those years of waiting for the libertarian moment to arrive, when it came it came so unexpectedly pic.twitter.com/CQHF2mx8VY
— Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 22, 2018