The Great Schumer Shutdown has ended (for now, anyway), and all the Democrats really got out of it was egg on their faces. But if they’d done things a little differently, they could’ve gotten so much more: Our gratitude and respect. No, really! Just look at how the Washington Examiner initially reported news of the shutdown ending:

big if true pic.twitter.com/dMWG0xcXWf — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2018

End the government?

Guessing this is a typo pic.twitter.com/KiBk4hMgh8 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 22, 2018

A typo? Nooooooo! Can this please not be a typo, just this once?

If only it weren't…. — Nic (@perinonr) January 22, 2018

Dammit. Got my hopes up for a minute there. — Dawn (@aurora_g96) January 22, 2018

What’s the harm in just pretending, if only for a little while?

Please let it be true. — Dr. Brian Stelter, Prof. of Gorillology (@iklimon) January 22, 2018

LoLing. Can we hope? — Grassroots Gal (@GOTV_Values) January 22, 2018

They finally realized… pic.twitter.com/18c4337GfI — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 22, 2018

They told me if I voted for Gary Johnson… https://t.co/EYYYqyALrK — Jim Antle (@jimantle) January 22, 2018

Look, if that's their official stance, I'd vote for them in a heart beat. — Robb Allen (blue check pending) (@ItsRobbAllen) January 22, 2018

wth, I love Democrats now https://t.co/fz0VP2liuR — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 22, 2018

Wow things were looking good already for the GOP with the shutdown but now it's turning into a seriously unprecedented rout for conservatism. pic.twitter.com/HDPYO6wOCg — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 22, 2018