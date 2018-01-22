The Great Schumer Shutdown has ended (for now, anyway), and all the Democrats really got out of it was egg on their faces. But if they’d done things a little differently, they could’ve gotten so much more: Our gratitude and respect. No, really! Just look at how the Washington Examiner initially reported news of the shutdown ending:

End the government?

A typo? Nooooooo! Can this please not be a typo, just this once?

What’s the harm in just pretending, if only for a little while?

