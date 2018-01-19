Nastiness hurled at pro-lifers is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still disgusting. Planned Parenthood and NARAL have already taken their turns crapping on the March for Life. Now, Foreign Policy magazine’s “audience engagement editor” Shelbie Bostedt is getting in on the action, too:

no dating app in D.C. is safe until this #MarchForLife nonsense is over and they've all gone home — Shelbie Bostedt (@ShelbieLBostedt) January 19, 2018

Well, we’ll say this much for her: She certainly knows how to engage an audience … just not in the way she hoped.

this ratio is gonna be epic https://t.co/qlPJNRz5PZ — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 19, 2018

It’s pretty impressive.

LOL. I love that you’re the “audience engagement editor” for @ForeignPolicy. Anyway, I’m just here for the ratio, er, I mean, the “audience engagement.” pic.twitter.com/GLKYYLmI2f — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2018

I'm just here for what will be a very significant ratio. — Forum Non (@ForumNon) January 19, 2018

don’t mind me i’m just here for the ratio#AbortionIsMurder — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) January 19, 2018

This is going to get deservedly ratio'ed — Ben Tallman (@benhtallman) January 19, 2018

nice ratio — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 19, 2018

Here for the ratio. Well done. — Lady Kayla (@VixenRogue) January 19, 2018

Ratio gonna be like … pic.twitter.com/a4aK7r9x9K — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 19, 2018

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer gal.

Looks like @ForeignPolicy hates notion that pro-life people could date anyone in DC. Great audience engagement 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/cdyubehQDC — Meech (@michi83) January 19, 2018

Here’s a peek at how that engagement’s going so far:

I have seen a lot of poorly thought out, dumb takes today. Nonetheless, yours takes the cake. Congrats! — KMH (@Korey_Michael) January 19, 2018

What about all the pro-life gays? Why are you marginalizing the gays? https://t.co/Z3znP37DTw — Rachel Veronica (@ExiledRachel) January 19, 2018

Yeah. Wouldn't want to date anybody who's not into killing babies 🙄🙄🙄 — Sharlotte Jackson (@CoachSharlotte) January 19, 2018

People marching to save lives trigger me too — Brandon (@BMS355) January 19, 2018

So I guess a day without an innocent baby being murdered is like a day without sunshine for you? — BearNJ (@jimbearNJ) January 19, 2018

You're not a good person — Elaine Denes (@ElaineD9999999) January 19, 2018

Wow you’ve engaged me wonderfully with your prejudice👍🏻 I’ll make sure to never subscribe to @ForeignPolicy — Eric (@Ericb1980) January 19, 2018

Nothing worse than dating people who respect life. (Hint: Your bizarre, out-of-whack values don't make you a catch either.) — RJ (@rjames1928) January 19, 2018

Don’t worry. You’re in no danger. — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) January 19, 2018

I honestly wouldn’t worry if I were you. https://t.co/v1y13DBkTh — silence dogood (@toolittobealib) January 19, 2018

There’s plenty more where that came from. And she deserves all of it.