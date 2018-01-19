Nastiness hurled at pro-lifers is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still disgusting. Planned Parenthood and NARAL have already taken their turns crapping on the March for Life. Now, Foreign Policy magazine’s “audience engagement editor” Shelbie Bostedt is getting in on the action, too:

Well, we’ll say this much for her: She certainly knows how to engage an audience … just not in the way she hoped.

It’s pretty impressive.

Trending

Couldn’t be happening to a nicer gal.

Here’s a peek at how that engagement’s going so far:

There’s plenty more where that came from. And she deserves all of it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Datingforeign policyMarch for LifePro-lifeShelbie Bostedt