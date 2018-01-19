Nancy Pelosi is nothing if not utterly shameless. Naturally, she’s working overtime to help push Democrats’ bogus narrative that if the government shuts down, it’ll be the GOP’s fault.

Democrats are committed to keeping government open and staving off the #TrumpShutdown. pic.twitter.com/HXyoYTmNmX — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 19, 2018

The Democrats are heroes, while Republicans are committed to hiding behind little children:

Nancy Pelosi says Republicans "hid" behind little children in continuing resolution that passed the House last night. https://t.co/y8fvmGA3ty pic.twitter.com/AAiwYSzDdr — ABC News (@ABC) January 19, 2018

Aborting little children is much more ethical. Right, Nancy?

Democrats love few things more than invoking concern for children when its convenient. But when push comes to shove, kids are nothing more than props. This case is no different.

MYTH: Republicans can keep government open on their own.

REALITY: We need 60 votes in the Senate.

With only 51 Republican senators, only Democrats can prevent the #SchumerShutdown. Will Democrats choose Chuck over children? — UberJoe (@uberjosephB) January 19, 2018

Well, Nancy?

