Nancy Pelosi is nothing if not utterly shameless. Naturally, she’s working overtime to help push Democrats’ bogus narrative that if the government shuts down, it’ll be the GOP’s fault.

The Democrats are heroes, while Republicans are committed to hiding behind little children:

Aborting little children is much more ethical. Right, Nancy?

Democrats love few things more than invoking concern for children when its convenient. But when push comes to shove, kids are nothing more than props. This case is no different.

Well, Nancy?

