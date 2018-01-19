Why should Jim Acosta have a monopoly on ignorance and hackery? At CNN, they evidently like to share the wealth.
This is the CNN talking point today?
— andrewpnf (@drewpnf) January 19, 2018
CNN reporter shows why CNN sucks. https://t.co/RuPgP6Bwk2
— Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 19, 2018
Now it’s Chris Cillizza’s turn to drive the clown car:
Republicans control House, Senate, White House > “Schumer shutdown”
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 19, 2018
That’s special.
Senate rules: How do they work? https://t.co/op6C1gL4IN
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 19, 2018
Clearly Chris is the wrong person to answer that question.
Republicans don’t have 60 in the Senate Chris.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 19, 2018
Republicans passed it in the house. Republicans will vote for it in the Senate. The President will sign it.
Dems are blocking.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 19, 2018
In which Chris pretends he doesn't know that a minority can shut down the government.
— Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 19, 2018
Can you count to 60 Chris ? #ShumerShutdown
— Michael N Jaskolski (@chefheis) January 19, 2018
Something about 60 votes in the Senate….
— DCdoozy (@DCdoozy) January 19, 2018
Almost like 60 votes are needed and the GOP doesn't have that many seats….🤔 #MathIsHard
— Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) January 19, 2018
Do you even politics bro? It takes 60 votes. Remind me again, how many seats do republicans hold?
This is CNN.
— usnvetg (@Prayfor___today) January 19, 2018
Yes but this whole argument is flawed. While 51/100 senators is technically "controlling" the senate. This argument completely negates the fact that you need 60 votes and 9 Dems to pass… its oversimplified logic to the max
— William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) January 19, 2018
Any college educated reporter should be able to put that together
— William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) January 19, 2018
Your civics teacher wants a talk with you.
— Greg Wierenga (@Gdubya1) January 19, 2018
It's almost like you're deliberately trying to mislead people.
— Virginia Plain (@AlyceWellington) January 19, 2018
Now why would he go and do a thing like that?
Takes 60 votes in Senate Cillizza which you know but conveniently are leaving out because you are a biased advocate. You’re not a journalist. This 👇tweet of yours really hasn’t held up well. #SchumerShutdown #releasethememo #hypocrite #FakeNewsCNN pic.twitter.com/wX5XMzFf3w
— Crazy Otto (@CrazyOtto78) January 19, 2018
***
Related:
‘That’s a LIE’! Dem Sen. Patty Murray’s #SchumerShutdown spin will leave you DIZZY