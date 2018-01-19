Why should Jim Acosta have a monopoly on ignorance and hackery? At CNN, they evidently like to share the wealth.

Now it’s Chris Cillizza’s turn to drive the clown car:

That’s special.

Clearly Chris is the wrong person to answer that question.

Now why would he go and do a thing like that?

