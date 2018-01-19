Why should Jim Acosta have a monopoly on ignorance and hackery? At CNN, they evidently like to share the wealth.

This is the CNN talking point today? — andrewpnf (@drewpnf) January 19, 2018

CNN reporter shows why CNN sucks. https://t.co/RuPgP6Bwk2 — Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 19, 2018

Now it’s Chris Cillizza’s turn to drive the clown car:

Republicans control House, Senate, White House > “Schumer shutdown” — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 19, 2018

That’s special.

Senate rules: How do they work? https://t.co/op6C1gL4IN — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 19, 2018

Clearly Chris is the wrong person to answer that question.

Republicans don’t have 60 in the Senate Chris. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 19, 2018

Republicans passed it in the house. Republicans will vote for it in the Senate. The President will sign it. Dems are blocking. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 19, 2018

In which Chris pretends he doesn't know that a minority can shut down the government. — Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 19, 2018

Can you count to 60 Chris ? #ShumerShutdown — Michael N Jaskolski (@chefheis) January 19, 2018

Something about 60 votes in the Senate…. — DCdoozy (@DCdoozy) January 19, 2018

Almost like 60 votes are needed and the GOP doesn't have that many seats….🤔 #MathIsHard — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) January 19, 2018

Do you even politics bro? It takes 60 votes. Remind me again, how many seats do republicans hold? This is CNN. — usnvetg (@Prayfor___today) January 19, 2018

Yes but this whole argument is flawed. While 51/100 senators is technically "controlling" the senate. This argument completely negates the fact that you need 60 votes and 9 Dems to pass… its oversimplified logic to the max — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) January 19, 2018

Any college educated reporter should be able to put that together — William Buckskin (@will_buckskin) January 19, 2018

Your civics teacher wants a talk with you. — Greg Wierenga (@Gdubya1) January 19, 2018

It's almost like you're deliberately trying to mislead people. — Virginia Plain (@AlyceWellington) January 19, 2018

Now why would he go and do a thing like that?

Takes 60 votes in Senate Cillizza which you know but conveniently are leaving out because you are a biased advocate. You’re not a journalist. This 👇tweet of yours really hasn’t held up well. #SchumerShutdown #releasethememo #hypocrite #FakeNewsCNN pic.twitter.com/wX5XMzFf3w — Crazy Otto (@CrazyOtto78) January 19, 2018

***

