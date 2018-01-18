Does Eric Trump have a “FAKE NEWS” target on his back or something? Last night, Newsweek totally misquoted what he said about Donald Trump and racism.

Also yesterday, there was this from the Washington Post:

Analysis: Eric Trump’s 401k is up by 35 percent, but half of American families don’t even have one https://t.co/DbkDaaWc0Y — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 17, 2018

The thing is, Eric Trump didn’t say that; he was quoting other people he said have spoken to him:

“Every single day I walked on the street and people come up to me,” Trump said. “They hugged me. ‘Tell your father we say thank you. You know what, I just opened up my 401(k), I haven’t looked at in a year. It is up by 35 percent. I mean, I didn’t think retirement was possible.'”

WaPo could’ve saved themselves some embarrassment if they’d just noted that in the first place. We know it doesn’t align with their preferred narrative, but couldn’t they make an exception? You know, in the interest of honest journalism?

This seems like a pretty avoidable error on WaPo's part pic.twitter.com/1Zz2gSZwPJ — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 18, 2018

The correction’s nice and all, but it kind of really downplays their mistake.

Here are the revisions, per NewsDiffs pic.twitter.com/lauTfBzXPW — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 18, 2018

The changes WaPo made to their story were pretty significant, no?

In some fairness to WaPo, the mistake seems to be based on Fox News' own transcript. (but a *rush* transcript, mind you, which universally means "doublecheck this") https://t.co/iwZwy1yVAi — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 18, 2018

It’d be nice to think they’ll learn their lesson after this, but let’s face it: That’s pretty unlikely. This sort of thing is just par for the course now.

