Well, this is awkward …

Yesterday, Nevada Democrats introduced their new mascot:

Nevada Democratic Party Chmn. William McCurdy introduces the party’s new 2018 mascot, Mitch McTurtle, a stand-in for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/iH0QQh7wOp — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) January 16, 2018

Oh.

Really? Really? — Matt Savener (@msavener) January 16, 2018

Childish….really — Jeffrey Connors (@jeffrey_conors) January 16, 2018

The level of pettiness is astounding. — Douglas, Very Stable Genius (@DouglasHaines) January 16, 2018

quite possibly the dumbest goddamn thing i’ll ever see — Fred G Sanford (@bigmonkeydick) January 16, 2018

This is embarrassing you guys. — Leslie Mitchell (@Lesmitch529) January 16, 2018

It’s being embarrassing may be the least of Nevada Dems’ problems:

Oh no! The "Mitch McTurtle" mascot may violate the Nevada Democratic Party's own anti-bullying policy, which bans any action that may be motivated by any distinguishing characteristic! And the real Mitch McConnell DOES look like a turtle! Oh, the humanity! https://t.co/4eXzKyNyzt — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) January 16, 2018

According to the Nevada State Democratic Party’s anti-bully policy, the following constitutes bullying (emphasis ours):

may, but need not be, motivated either by bias or prejudice based upon any actual or perceived characteristic, such as race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression; a mental, physical, or sensory disability or impairment; or by any other distinguishing characteristic, or is based upon association with another person who has or is perceived to have any distinguishing characteristic.

Whoops!

They're so dumb… — Think About It (@ChipsAHoying) January 16, 2018

That goes without saying.

Who came up with this, who approved it, and how quickly will they be fired? — Anne Estelle (@snarkydogmom) January 16, 2018

Well:

Bullying or Harassment by any Officer, Executive Committee member, or State Central Committee member of the Nevada State Democratic Party is strictly prohibited. Such conduct may result in corrective action up to and including removal for cause from the organization.

Why do @NVDems hate themselves so? — Jason Lindquist (@0xEnder) January 16, 2018

Why can't the Dem's get out of their own way? Come on, we can do better. — susan (@kukana1229) January 16, 2018

No, see, that’s the thing: The Democrats really can’t do better.

Mitch McConnell:

– Takes control of Senate from Dems

– Steals Obama's Supreme Court pick

– Installs Justice Gorsuch

– Passes Massive Tax Reform Dems: pic.twitter.com/js9QN1kdiH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2018

Not a fan. this isn't how the Dems should act. No better than Trump and his name calling. — KMFA (@KCMFA) January 16, 2018