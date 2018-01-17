Well, this is awkward …

Yesterday, Nevada Democrats introduced their new mascot:

Oh.

It’s being embarrassing may be the least of Nevada Dems’ problems:

According to the Nevada State Democratic Party’s anti-bully policy, the following constitutes bullying (emphasis ours):

may, but need not be, motivated either by bias or prejudice based upon any actual or perceived characteristic, such as race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression; a mental, physical, or sensory disability or impairment; or by any other distinguishing characteristic, or is based upon association with another person who has or is perceived to have any distinguishing characteristic.

Whoops!

That goes without saying.

Well:

Bullying or Harassment by any Officer, Executive Committee member, or State Central Committee member of the Nevada State Democratic Party is strictly prohibited. Such conduct may result in corrective action up to and including removal for cause from the organization.

No, see, that’s the thing: The Democrats really can’t do better.

