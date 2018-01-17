Oddly enough, despite Jeff Flake’s vocal denunciations of Donald Trump, Joy Reid wasn’t terribly impressed with the outgoing GOP senator’s Resistance cred:

Before you get all misty eyed about @JeffFlake and his “scathing” Trump speech, remember that he has voted 90 percent with the president, and his rare opposition includes being on the wrong side of disaster aid to Puerto Rico. Jeff Flake is no hero. https://t.co/yj144te1eb — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2018

.@JeffFlake apparently wants to be president, and by that he means a more mannerly Donald Trump. Because if he was president, other than being a Russia toadie, he would pursue every single policy that is destructive to the poor and people of color that Trump has. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2018

He would lubricate the rich and lavish tax cuts and deregulation on rich corporations exactly as Trump has, because those things aren’t “Trumpism,” they are standard Republican policy. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2018

Jeff Flake and Trump are identical when it comes to stripping vulnerable Americans of healthcare, making it rain for the super rich, and the whole, life-wrecking GOP blue plate special. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2018

Ok he wants to be tough on Russia. But giving him credit for what any patriotic, unbought, uncompromised and rational American should believe is like thanking your kids for cleaning their room. That’s what you’re SUPPOSED to do, Senator. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2018

So leave me off the Flake praise bandwagon. He is a Trumpist, full stop. Just a more polite version. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2018

And one last thing: if Jeff Flake is our savior, why is he fleeing the battlefield and quitting the Senate, which he points out is there to check the president? I guess his heroism will be confined to fundraising for his 2020 bid, from the same plutocrats who juiced up Trump. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 17, 2018

OK, aside from the usual angry rambling …

The idea that Jeff Flake is a "Trumpist" is so divorced from political reality that it calls into question the groundedness of every other position a person advancing it might hold. https://t.co/0zlOd4E9rh — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 17, 2018

I get that the sort of "flattening" ("they're all the same") behavior Reid is engaging here often has cynical, strategic purposes: messaging the ignorant masses, etc. A bipartisan disease. But I'm not sure she is canny enough to make that sort of calculation, given past history. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 17, 2018

Can we please just take a minute to address this?

He would what, now?

is there a dryness issue that the wealthy suffer from that I’m not aware of? — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 17, 2018

Please pass the Grey Lubeon https://t.co/ojzbpbiUzo — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) January 17, 2018

No, really, I could have done without the mental image of Flake lubricating the rich. https://t.co/c970d5tkfM — Heather (@hboulware) January 17, 2018

This girth thing is getting out of hand. — Scott (@writeandsee) January 17, 2018

Evidently.

This sounds like a political porn scrip. — Craig Steger (@craig_steger) January 17, 2018

I think this was a Stormy Daniels film. — N. Bourbaki (@d08890) January 17, 2018

Ugh.