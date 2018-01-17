Lost in the “shithole countries” circus last week was this thoughtful take from Joss Whedon:
Trump: shithole countries
Cotton: he said shinmole gumbies
Huck-Sanders: ship orc gun sneeze
Da Mook: so brah said cunties, so what brah, we all call them cun – wait is was what?
Ryan: children dying of poverty delights my loin
— Joss Whedon (@joss) January 13, 2018
We’re not positive, but we think that was supposed to be funny.
This had funny potential but then quickly went full Whedon.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) January 16, 2018
You were actually pretty funny right up until the end. SMDH. https://t.co/1Yk9eHlikG
— David Edward (@_David_Edward) January 16, 2018
You know what the funniest thing is, though? This:
Joss: I pretended to be a male feminist and cheated on my wife many, many, many, many times.
Am I doing this right? https://t.co/NQyT52O7nw
— Lizzy Lou Who❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 16, 2018
Watch out for that falling mic, Joss!
You cheated on your wife.
— Sifty: Up to My Ass in Gravitas 🚁🇺🇸 (@siftyboones) January 16, 2018
How many times did you cheat on your wife?
— Zack (@EliZackKahn) January 16, 2018
Joss: I love to cheat on my long suffering wife!
— malignant professional (@actionnerd) January 16, 2018
Ms. Whedon: Shithole ex-husband
— Potted Otter (@thePottedOtter) January 16, 2018
Ouch.
What is it they say about people that live in glass houses Joss?? 🤔
— It’s Erik with a K (@ErikMcCarty) January 16, 2018
Something else for Joss to ponder (once the buzz wears off):
It's telling that hyperventilating leftists hate Paul Ryan as much as – if not more than! – they hate the reality TV circus freak who was a fun joke until he beat Hillary https://t.co/MG6M4Tfkrs
— Jason Hart (@jasonahart) January 16, 2018