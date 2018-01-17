Lost in the “shithole countries” circus last week was this thoughtful take from Joss Whedon:

Trump: shithole countries Cotton: he said shinmole gumbies Huck-Sanders: ship orc gun sneeze Da Mook: so brah said cunties, so what brah, we all call them cun – wait is was what? Ryan: children dying of poverty delights my loin — Joss Whedon (@joss) January 13, 2018

We’re not positive, but we think that was supposed to be funny.

This had funny potential but then quickly went full Whedon. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) January 16, 2018

You were actually pretty funny right up until the end. SMDH. https://t.co/1Yk9eHlikG — David Edward (@_David_Edward) January 16, 2018

You know what the funniest thing is, though? This:

Joss: I pretended to be a male feminist and cheated on my wife many, many, many, many times. Am I doing this right? https://t.co/NQyT52O7nw — Lizzy Lou Who❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 16, 2018

Watch out for that falling mic, Joss!

You cheated on your wife. — Sifty: Up to My Ass in Gravitas 🚁🇺🇸 (@siftyboones) January 16, 2018

How many times did you cheat on your wife? — Zack (@EliZackKahn) January 16, 2018

Joss: I love to cheat on my long suffering wife! — malignant professional (@actionnerd) January 16, 2018

Ms. Whedon: Shithole ex-husband — Potted Otter (@thePottedOtter) January 16, 2018

Ouch.

What is it they say about people that live in glass houses Joss?? 🤔 — It’s Erik with a K (@ErikMcCarty) January 16, 2018

Something else for Joss to ponder (once the buzz wears off):