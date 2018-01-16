As Twitchy told you, the story of Jorge Garcia, the Detroit man being deported to Mexico after 30 years in the U.S., has a lot of lefties up in arms, despite the fact that millions — yes, millions — of illegal immigrants were deported under President Obama.

Count Seth MacFarlane among those who evidently just woke up after an eight-year nap:

The Trump legacy. Take a good hard goddamn look. If you find it acceptable for a Big Mac-chomping reality TV personality to rip a family apart for political gain, you’re seriously fucked in the head.https://t.co/VPjVnfCnXn — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 16, 2018

You may be sympathetic to the plight of Jorge Garcia or you may not be. But the notion that deportations are “the Trump legacy” is just plain wrong.

3,000,000 deported the last 8 yrs and Seth is finally waking up https://t.co/ESyf0czHhg — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 16, 2018