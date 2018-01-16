As Twitchy told you, the story of Jorge Garcia, the Detroit man being deported to Mexico after 30 years in the U.S., has a lot of lefties up in arms, despite the fact that millions — yes, millions — of illegal immigrants were deported under President Obama.

Count Seth MacFarlane among those who evidently just woke up after an eight-year nap:

You may be sympathetic to the plight of Jorge Garcia or you may not be. But the notion that deportations are “the Trump legacy” is just plain wrong.

