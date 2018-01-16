Man, even though CNN promoted him to chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta still can’t get any respect!

Forget the tiny violin; we’re gonna need a whole tiny orchestra.

Why would someone like Jim Acosta be disrespected like this?

Unpossible. No, Acosta is definitely a victim here. He’s always a victim. He literally doesn’t know how to be anything else.

We laughed. Easy to do when Jim Acosta is involved.

