Man, even though CNN promoted him to chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta still can’t get any respect!
As I attempted to ask questions in Roosevelt Room of Trump, WH press aides shouted in my face to drown out my questions. I have never encountered that before.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018
What occurred reminded me of something I would see in a different country. Certainly not at the WH. Certainly not in the U.S. https://t.co/hV6vPRe0p2
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018
Forget the tiny violin; we’re gonna need a whole tiny orchestra.
Poor Jimmy
— Patrick (@Peetreeman) January 16, 2018
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2018
Why would someone like Jim Acosta be disrespected like this?
It could have something to do with you being a showboating douchebag.
No offense. https://t.co/8mPIeqAd6k
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 16, 2018
Unpossible. No, Acosta is definitely a victim here. He’s always a victim. He literally doesn’t know how to be anything else.
Cory Booker cried when he heard about this
— Alex "The Claw" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 16, 2018
Lollll
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2018
We laughed. Easy to do when Jim Acosta is involved.
Grow up, newswaiter.
— Sifty: Up to My Ass in Gravitas 🚁🇺🇸 (@siftyboones) January 16, 2018
Can we just concede that almost EVERYTHING this president does has "never happened before" and stop reporting it like news? It's not news, Jim! It's #MAGALife now. Put on your big girl panties https://t.co/jKs0Ry9yTz
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 16, 2018
Jim don't know WHAT to do with himself after the media's 8 year sabbatical from reporting on the WH. He thinks that Trump not liking him is "oppression". He's still gonna get up& go to his cushy every day though& then back to his cushy home. #Oppression! https://t.co/BI54d9qtuK
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 16, 2018