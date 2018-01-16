Man, even though CNN promoted him to chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta still can’t get any respect!

As I attempted to ask questions in Roosevelt Room of Trump, WH press aides shouted in my face to drown out my questions. I have never encountered that before. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

What occurred reminded me of something I would see in a different country. Certainly not at the WH. Certainly not in the U.S. https://t.co/hV6vPRe0p2 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

Forget the tiny violin; we’re gonna need a whole tiny orchestra.

Poor Jimmy — Patrick (@Peetreeman) January 16, 2018

Why would someone like Jim Acosta be disrespected like this?

It could have something to do with you being a showboating douchebag. No offense. https://t.co/8mPIeqAd6k — RBe (@RBPundit) January 16, 2018

Unpossible. No, Acosta is definitely a victim here. He’s always a victim. He literally doesn’t know how to be anything else.

Cory Booker cried when he heard about this — Alex "The Claw" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 16, 2018

Lollll — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 16, 2018

We laughed. Easy to do when Jim Acosta is involved.

Grow up, newswaiter. — Sifty: Up to My Ass in Gravitas 🚁🇺🇸 (@siftyboones) January 16, 2018

Can we just concede that almost EVERYTHING this president does has "never happened before" and stop reporting it like news? It's not news, Jim! It's #MAGALife now. Put on your big girl panties https://t.co/jKs0Ry9yTz — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 16, 2018