As Twitchy told you, Chelsea Manning thinks she’s found her true calling: U.S. Senator from Maryland. But she’s got a formidable obstacle in her way. No, it’s not that whole traitor thing; it’s Democrats:

Centrist Dems Launch Smear Campaign Against Young Trans Woman, All to Keep an Old Straight White Man in Power https://t.co/u3PvSAzJ3i — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2018

Glenn Greenwald explains:

Manning’s opponent in the Democratic Party primary is one of the most standard, banal, typical, privileged and mediocre politicians in the U.S. Congress: Benjamin Cardin, a 74-year-old white, straight man who is seeking his third six-year Senate term. Cardin’s decades-long career as a politician from the start has been steeped in unearned privilege: he first won elective office back in 1966, when his uncle, Maurice Cardin, gave up his seat in order to bequeath it to his nephew Benjamin. With this dynastic privilege as his base, he has spent the last 50 years climbing the political ladder in Maryland. … Cardin’s crowning achievement came last year when he authored a bill that would have made it a felony to support a boycott of Israel – a bill that was such a profound assault on basic First Amendment freedoms that the ACLU instantly denounced it and multiple Senators who had co-sponsored Cardin’s bill (such as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand) announced that they were withdrawing their support. Despite all of this, or perhaps because of it, establishment Democrats wasted no time in mocking and denouncing Manning’s bid to become the first ever trans woman in the Senate, instead quickly lining up in support behind the straight white male who has wielded power for decades. To demean Manning, many of these establishment Democrats invoked the primary tactic they now reflexively use against anyone they view as a political adversary: they depicted her as a tool of the Kremlin, whose candidacy is really just a disguised plot engineered by Moscow.

Does Glenn really expect anyone to buy the narrative that centrist dems are simply being anti-trans here? pic.twitter.com/Vd622OoC5z — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 15, 2018

Chelsea Manning is no ordinary “young trans woman.”

Just some random Trans Woman. No big. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 15, 2018

It's just some random Trans, who randomly commited treason, and randomly gave Russian agents classified information — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) January 15, 2018

Everyone should be anti-Manning.

