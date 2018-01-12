Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Dianne Feinstein regularly find themselves being singled out for their ignorance and outright stupidity. So, they might as well try to make a few bucks off of it, right? That’s evidently what the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee figured:

.@dscc fundraising pitch from DiFi, @SenWarren and @SenGillibrand: “We’ve had enough of Donald Trump’s sexist name-calling. Just this week he called Dianne Feinstein ‘sneaky Dianne.’” — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 12, 2018

“Sneaky Dianne.” Wow, that is sexist.

If you’re an idiot.

Lol that’s hilarious — Josiah K (@JosiahJPK) January 12, 2018

OMG did she get to her safe space in time? — Swinzle Lovewhistle (@Lovewhistle) January 12, 2018

Could Dems be any more desperate? That’s a rhetorical question of course. Still, this latest move is notably pathetic.

How is "sneaky" a sexist term? — Silverlock Sullivan (@Silverlock_J) January 12, 2018

did you tell her that it's not sexist? — Böhm Bawerk (@bohmbawerk1) January 12, 2018

That doesn't sound sexist. — F.R. (@FRtheICON) January 12, 2018

Eh. He insults literally every opponent with stupid nicknames, there's nothing sexist about it. https://t.co/K7zcd9Npq0 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 12, 2018

How is being called sneaky sexist? I would call her corrupt Diane myself having followed how she's grifted country for years, now worth mega millions. — Mel (@melsgre) January 12, 2018

“Pathologically lying” or “possibly senile” would also have been much more fitting. If anything, “sneaky” was too generous!