Bill de Blasio really has his finger on the pulse of what matters to the people of New York City:

New York alleges [BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell] have played a role in global warming, the AP reported and is seeking to recoup billions of dollars spent preparing for climate change.

 

In a statement about plans to divest, de Blasio said New York City is “standing up for future generations by becoming the first major US city to divest our pension funds from fossil fuels.”

“At the same time, we’re bringing the fight against climate change straight to the fossil fuel companies that knew about its effects and intentionally misled the public to protect their profits,” he said.

“As climate change continues to worsen, it’s up to the fossil fuel companies whose greed put us in this position to shoulder the cost of making New York safer and more resilient.”

Bill de Blasio, ladies and gentlemen.

Let’s see … NYCers are gluttons for punishment?

You have to laugh so you don’t cry. Because this is just so painfully stupid.

Exit question:

Hey, turnabout is fair play!

