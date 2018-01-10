Bill de Blasio really has his finger on the pulse of what matters to the people of New York City:

JUST IN: New York City sues major oil companies over global warming https://t.co/7wXguZObLw pic.twitter.com/HwoeK2SgH8 — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2018

More from The Hill:

New York alleges [BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell] have played a role in global warming, the AP reported and is seeking to recoup billions of dollars spent preparing for climate change. …

In a statement about plans to divest, de Blasio said New York City is “standing up for future generations by becoming the first major US city to divest our pension funds from fossil fuels.” “At the same time, we’re bringing the fight against climate change straight to the fossil fuel companies that knew about its effects and intentionally misled the public to protect their profits,” he said. “As climate change continues to worsen, it’s up to the fossil fuel companies whose greed put us in this position to shoulder the cost of making New York safer and more resilient.”

Bill de Blasio, ladies and gentlemen.

How did this guy get elected again? — WhyteNoize (@InfernalDante86) January 10, 2018

Let’s see … NYCers are gluttons for punishment?

lololololol — harrison bergeron (@harrisonberger0) January 10, 2018

HAHAHAHA — David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) January 10, 2018

You have to laugh so you don’t cry. Because this is just so painfully stupid.

Too much time on his hands. Greed overcomes common sense — Sammi (@sammi_hammers) January 10, 2018

Great move, comrade de Blasio. It will make you more of a laughing stock than you already are! — Richard (@PwrCane1) January 10, 2018

Good grief this is stupid legally and it's stupid as political grandstanding masquerading as a legal issue. https://t.co/qjUMfRNQFR — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 10, 2018

seems like a good way to waste money… — Sean Newman (@snewman1230) January 10, 2018

What a great use of taxpayers' money. https://t.co/KHf7UXCMqt — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) January 10, 2018

Exit question:

Can we sue politicians for being IDIOTS ? — Tracy I (@big7x7) January 10, 2018

Hey, turnabout is fair play!