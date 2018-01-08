As Twitchy told you, Jennifer Palmieri tried to spin NBC News’ analysis comparing Oprah Winfrey to Hillary Clinton. But she was no match for Hillary’s most devoted fan, Peter Daou:

Can someone tell me the purpose of this? Hillary Clinton has inspired tens of millions of people in America and across the world. She is Gallup's most admired woman for the 16th consecutive year. When will white male reporters stop this? https://t.co/yKcJ57Thre — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) January 8, 2018

Damn those white male reporters propping up Oprah over Hillary!

Bless his heart.

*single tear running down Peters cheek. https://t.co/PTpWU0DRqY — Ordy Packard – Enormously Consensual Barn (@TheOpulentAmish) January 8, 2018

The single tear of a clown.

Dude, you need help. — AmericanSoil (@1776Farms) January 8, 2018

For all the fretting over Trump’s mental fitness, maybe it’s Peter who should have his head examined ASAP.