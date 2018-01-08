As Twitchy told you, Jennifer Palmieri tried to spin NBC News’ analysis comparing Oprah Winfrey to Hillary Clinton. But she was no match for Hillary’s most devoted fan, Peter Daou:

Damn those white male reporters propping up Oprah over Hillary!

Bless his heart.

The single tear of a clown.

For all the fretting over Trump’s mental fitness, maybe it’s Peter who should have his head examined ASAP.

