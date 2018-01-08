At yesterday’s Golden Globes, Al Roker couldn’t help but notice the majorly beefed-up security:

I have never seen security like this for the @goldenglobes Checkpoint after checkpoint. They are not kidding around. And that’s good. — Al Roker (@alroker) January 7, 2018

That’s good for all the celebrities.

Must be nice. — cphily4u (@cphily4u) January 7, 2018

But what about all everyday citizens who can’t afford security detail and just want to protect themselves?

but…but…but….aren't these the same people who HATE guns?????????? — Hermicane (@Hermicane3) January 8, 2018

Oh, I thought Hollywood hacks are against anyone owning guns??? — mrshams (@jtmann24) January 7, 2018

Guns for me, but not for thee.

Good guys with guns protect Hollywood actors. In other news, Hollywood actors work to deprive Americans of their right to bear arms. https://t.co/PVT5ftHsYv — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 7, 2018

Hardly seems fair, does it?

Guns to protect the rich and famous but lowly ordinary citizens not so much? — MammaMia‼️🇺🇸👌🏾 (@Dima_Tology) January 8, 2018

so its good that guns are used to protect you but not us little people.. — Machete (@machetetweets1) January 8, 2018

And yet they want all of us to give up our 2A rights. #hypocrites — Lynette (@brittandbay) January 8, 2018

So Hollywood can have there arms, but every time I turn around these same liberals, want to take away citizens arms. Crazy. Not mine. #2A — Larry Calhoun (@LBoogy31) January 7, 2018

Celebrities believe Americans shouldn't have guns for protection but they have fully armed body guards and armed limo drivers and live in armed gated areas.

When celebrities arm their guards with slingshots, then they can preach to me about guns. — Starr LaEarth (@SEarth0001) January 8, 2018

Here’s a reasonable exit question: