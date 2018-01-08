At yesterday’s Golden Globes, Al Roker couldn’t help but notice the majorly beefed-up security:

That’s good for all the celebrities.

But what about all everyday citizens who can’t afford security detail and just want to protect themselves?

Guns for me, but not for thee.

Hardly seems fair, does it?

Here’s a reasonable exit question:

