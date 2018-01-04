Now that Steve “Lost His Mind” Bannon is officially on the outs with Donald Trump, it looks like all bets are off. At this afternoon’s White House press briefing, Sarah Sanders suggested that Bannon’s banishment should extend to Breitbart News:

Should Breitbart get rid of Steve Bannon? Sarah Sanders: "I certainly thing it's something they should look at and consider." — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 4, 2018

.@PressSec on whether Breitbart should part ways with Bannon: “I certainly think that it’s something they should look at and consider.” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 4, 2018

Watch (via the Washington Free Beacon):

Dang.

Should the White House really be wading into this fray?

How is it White House business to condone or oppose this? https://t.co/1Sn4a74kex — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 4, 2018

I would have said, "It's a private business and I don't think it's appropriate for me to comment on that" or some such. — Della Scott (@littlmaGGie) January 4, 2018

I loathe Breitbart but the government shouldn’t be telling private companies who should run them, or not. — HudsonRiverCroc (@HudsonRiverCroc) January 4, 2018

I loathe Bannon with an abiding passion, as all know, but it's not the President's or the administration's place to have an official public position on this. https://t.co/T4tX2EKaw6 — Jeff B (@EsotericCD) January 4, 2018

Well, these are pretty extraordinary circumstances, if you think about it:

They're haggling over who's going to keep Breitbart in the divorce. — Expat_Matt (@Expat_Matt) January 4, 2018

Ha! Better just sit back and let them fight this one out.