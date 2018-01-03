With Trump vs. Bannon in full swing, the safest place to plant oneself is probably on the sidelines. That seems to be where Mitch McConnell is most comfortable … and he’s apparently pretty pleased about it:
— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) January 3, 2018
Oh man.
LOL now even McConnell is subtweeting Bannon. https://t.co/XBljvHyvgV
— Jeff B (@EsotericCD) January 3, 2018
Pretty clear reaction to the President’s statement on Bannon. https://t.co/cZKnRuIBjk
— Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 3, 2018
Not exactly subtle, is it?
amazing https://t.co/iMZzIc9L4R
— Olivier Knox (@OKnox) January 3, 2018
HAHAHAHAHA omg this is FABULOUS!
— margo (@omimargo) January 3, 2018
DEAD I AM DEAD
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 3, 2018
Never been a big McConnell fan, but this might just make me into one. https://t.co/jzW9vnbiIq
— Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) January 3, 2018
What a day this has been.
The Breitbart gang are so absolutely committed to the rhetorical power of the meme that this can’t *not* hurt. https://t.co/gmnGUd5Rpr
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 3, 2018
As if Breitbart didn’t already have enough on their plate … now they’ve got shade from Mitch McConnell to contend with.
snapping turtlehttps://t.co/3uYA8iR1Uc
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2018
.@Team_Mitch rn pic.twitter.com/HaRag0IWh3
— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 3, 2018