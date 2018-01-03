With Trump vs. Bannon in full swing, the safest place to plant oneself is probably on the sidelines. That seems to be where Mitch McConnell is most comfortable … and he’s apparently pretty pleased about it:

Oh man.

Not exactly subtle, is it?

What a day this has been.

As if Breitbart didn’t already have enough on their plate … now they’ve got shade from Mitch McConnell to contend with.

