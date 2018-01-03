With Trump vs. Bannon in full swing, the safest place to plant oneself is probably on the sidelines. That seems to be where Mitch McConnell is most comfortable … and he’s apparently pretty pleased about it:

Oh man.

LOL now even McConnell is subtweeting Bannon. https://t.co/XBljvHyvgV — Jeff B (@EsotericCD) January 3, 2018

Pretty clear reaction to the President’s statement on Bannon. https://t.co/cZKnRuIBjk — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 3, 2018

Not exactly subtle, is it?

HAHAHAHAHA omg this is FABULOUS! — margo (@omimargo) January 3, 2018

DEAD I AM DEAD DEAD https://t.co/JJVZYERuWD — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 3, 2018

Never been a big McConnell fan, but this might just make me into one. https://t.co/jzW9vnbiIq — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) January 3, 2018

What a day this has been.

The Breitbart gang are so absolutely committed to the rhetorical power of the meme that this can’t *not* hurt. https://t.co/gmnGUd5Rpr — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) January 3, 2018

As if Breitbart didn’t already have enough on their plate … now they’ve got shade from Mitch McConnell to contend with.