Yesterday, the New Republic’s Sarah Jones got all pissy because “right-wing hawks” have been expressing their support for Iranian protesters demonstrating against their repressive government. According to her, conservatives have no credibility when it comes to women’s rights. Jones herself, it should be noted, couldn’t even bring herself to retweet images of the brave women protesters, much less write about their bravery.

Well, journalist Rossalyn Warren has a similar beef with conservatives:

noticeable that male far-right bloggers/commentators in the US and Europe are going viral by deciding who is and isn’t a “true feminist” in relation to the West’s response to Iran’s protests. pic.twitter.com/9GlxXAITXh — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) January 3, 2018

right wing blogs and news sites are also echoing the same message that feminist groups are not speaking out in support of Iranian women. pic.twitter.com/Q0YaoAf1qc — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) January 3, 2018

Could that be because feminists groups aren’t speaking out in support of Iranian women?

But we digress. Because what all this is really about is poor Linda Sarsour:

American men and women have especially focused on prominent activist Linda Sarsour, a key person involved in The Women’s March. She responds by saying their outrage is “selective” and that they’ve said noting about the Rohingya crisis. pic.twitter.com/aikic5opCk — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) January 3, 2018

When you call out Linda Sarsour for her hypocrisy on women’s rights:

It's funny to me that @lsarsour & @TamikaDMallory hit the streets with pink pussy hats to protest Trump (a man who never hurt them), but when women in Iran risk their lives to protest oppressive, abusive govt… these fake feminists are silent. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 2, 2018

Here’s how she responds:

Where r u protesting police murders of Sandra Bland, Rekia Boyd, Aiyana Stanley Jones? Or for Rohingya Muslim women being mass raped? attacks on our right as women to choose for our bodies in the USA? 🤔 The courageous women of Iran don’t need ur empty, hypocritical support. https://t.co/TMGEYGiKhq — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 2, 2018

Since @Liz_Wheeler is so concerned about the courageous women of Iran – let’s see where she will be in 2018 protecting the rights of her fellow American women to choose for their own bodies. Hint: you won’t find her. https://t.co/VGLFNFqOxk — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 2, 2018

.@Liz_Wheeler is concerned with the safety of Iranian women protesters but supports Trump who has banned Iranians from entering the United States. Selective outrage at its finest. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 2, 2018

Rohingya Muslim women executed and raped in mass in Burma – not a peep out of conservative American women. Now they are all up in arms on #Iran. Selective outrage is not a good look. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 2, 2018

Says the Queen of Selective Outrage. And selective vision, evidently.

This is funny because while I’ve been seeing stuff from conservatives about Rohingya Muslims for over a year, this is the first time I’ve seen you mention it. https://t.co/gGMW56SyEU — RBe (@RBPundit) January 3, 2018

Just checked.@lsarsour tweeted once about Rohingya Muslims in 2015. First mention. Then nothing until January 2017 and a handful of tweets since. I know a couple of conservative women like @mchastain81 who’ve covered their plight a ton more than Sarsour has. Ever. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 3, 2018

Yep:

Hi. I’m Mary and I’ve been talking about the Rohingya ethnic cleansing for awhile. My conservative female friends have expressed outrage over it. Selective viewing on your part is not a good look. https://t.co/4CPg5f2TB0 — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 3, 2018

False. I wrote on why the Nobel Prize Committee should revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's Peace Prize. Not that you or Linda Sarsour looked. https://t.co/qs8nzxk9qR — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 3, 2018

Look? And ruin their bullsh*t narrative?

"Why aren't conservative women writing about these other things" they asked as they block out and refuse to read things conservative women are writing. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2018

And for the record, Linda, it’s not just conservative women writing about the Rohingya genocide:

Hi Linda. You're wrong about that one toohttps://t.co/8HeaNPaq6P https://t.co/RMUAatStyN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2018

Looks to us like conservatives have done a lot more than Linda to spread awareness of the plight of the Rohingya.

This bewilderment at why Sarsour in-particular is singled out is one of my favorite long running jokes. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2018

Support for the Rohingya should be a pretty easy cause for Linda Sarsour to get behind. Her Muslim brothers and sisters are being slaughtered by the thousands. And yet, she wasn’t able to muster more than one tweet for them in 2015:

@adam_gol the you are a sheltered man and need to broaden your horizons. Go read about Rohingya Muslims in Burma http://t.co/LhwLk01asG — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 4, 2015

More than a year and a half went by before she tweeted about them again. Guess she was too busy being a warrior for women by defending sharia law, crusading for abortion, and calling for other women to have their vaginas taken away. Oh, and enabling sexual predators!

Sarsour is a fraud, and a liar. https://t.co/XuLaat9khr — Michelle (@michnic70) January 3, 2018

Making a mockery of “women’s rights” is the only thing she’s good at.

