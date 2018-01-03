Remember that time GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold promised to reimburse taxpayers for the $84,000 paid out of that infamous sexual harassment “hush fund”? Well, this may come as a huge shock to you, given his strong moral character, but he’s apparently changed his mind:

NEW — Blake Farenthold, who said a month ago he would pay back $84k in taxpayer $ used for sexual harassment settlement, isn’t planning to. Spox says he wants to see what changes are made to the CAA first. https://t.co/YEeXciQpsd

Uh-huh.

More from CNN:

Disgraced Rep. Blake Farenthold has not yet repaid $84,000 in taxpayer money for a settlement reached with a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment and other improper conduct, despite the Texas Republican’s statement late last year saying he would do so.

Nearly one month after the initial statement, Farenthold’s communications director, Stacey Daniels, tells CNN that he has not yet written a check, and on the advice of counsel is waiting to see what changes the House will make to the Congressional Accountability Act before repaying those funds.

On December 4, Farenthold told a local TV station, KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas, “I’m … going to hand a check over this week to probably Speaker Ryan or somebody and say, ‘Look, here’s the amount of my settlement. Give it back to the taxpayers. I want to be clear that I didn’t do anything wrong, but I also don’t want the taxpayers to be on the hook for this.'” But that check is on hold.