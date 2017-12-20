A lot of people were wondering just how serious Al Franken was when he said he’d be resigning in the coming weeks. Understandable, given all the Democratic politicians who reversed course and asked him to stick around, as well as stuff like this:

.@SenFranken is speaking on the Senate floor, giving what he says will be the first in a series of speeches on issues he's worked on over his nine years in office. He has yet to announce a formal resignation date. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) December 20, 2017

But it looks like it’s official now:

BREAKING: Al Franken will resign effective January 2. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) December 20, 2017

JUST IN: Sen. Al Franken will resign from office on Jan. 2. pic.twitter.com/d2cuJUtv9g — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) December 20, 2017

News: Per Franken's Senate office, he will resign on January 2nd…Tina Smith will be sworn-in on January 3rd. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 20, 2017

Bummer, man.

Kudos Franken, that place is beneath your intellectual capacity. — Uche Nwakudu (@UcheNwakudu) December 20, 2017

Actually, it’s pretty much perfect for his intellectual capacity. But that’s still not a good enough reason to keep a serial sexual harasser in the Senate, is it?

