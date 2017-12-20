Chris Hayes has a bee in his bonnet … and the GOP put it there.

Ted Cruz, whose bad faith knows no bounds: "The ONLY people whose taxes are going up are the really rich, in Manhattan and San Francisco. The facts are, the taxes for the working class are going down." Let's revisit this claim in 2027. pic.twitter.com/rTBUIyY0fK — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) December 20, 2017

Hays is absolutely disgusted that Republicans are touting tax cuts for most Americans as a good thing:

The glee with which they gloat about punishing their enemies. Can you imagine Democrats saying “The only people this bill will screw are in Alabama and Mississippi” Never. https://t.co/NNb0elwCdD — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 20, 2017

Yeah, can you imagine Democrats discussing the importance of punishing their enemies?

I can imagine an American president telling his party supporters to punish "our enemies" which that president defined as Americans who belonged to a different political party. Oh wait, I don't have to imagine. Obama said it. — NorseThunder (@Odinsonsmjolnir) December 20, 2017

Hell yeah, he did:

"If Latinos sit out this election instead of saying 'We're gonna punish our enemies and we're gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us' …" — Barack Obama, 2010 https://t.co/Q3ySKhVHl1 — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 20, 2017

Full context, via HotAir:

In a radio interview that aired on Univision on Monday, Mr. Obama sought to assure Hispanics that he would push an immigration overhaul after the midterm elections, despite fierce Republican opposition. “If Latinos sit out the election instead of saying, ‘We’re gonna punish our enemies and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us,’ if they don’t see that kind of upsurge in voting in this election, then I think it’s gonna be harder and that’s why I think it’s so important that people focus on voting on November 2.” Referring specifically to Republicans such as Senator John McCain, who are stressing border security and supporting strict immigration laws like Arizona’s anti-illegal immigration measure, Mr. Obama said, “Those aren’t the kinds of folks who represent our core American values.”

Well, shoot, Chris. That’s awkward!

I've been told it's not the same because reasons. 😂 — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 20, 2017

Ha!

This is what they call a "controlled burn," is it not? — John Reddick (@John_Reddick) December 20, 2017

Damn you’re on fire — NaughtyDerek🇺🇸 (@NaughtyDerek) December 20, 2017

Oh, and we should mention this:

Not to mention democrats always ALWAYS say the rich don’t pay their fair share. Why would Hayes see anything wrong with Cruz’s statement? — tiffany 🎄🤶🏼 (@Tiffany1985B) December 20, 2017

And let’s not forget this:

Don't I recall Hillary saying her biggest enemy was Republicans? — Uncle Joe (@joe_biden_time) December 20, 2017

Yes. Yes you do.

Sorry, Chris. But you definitely lost this round.

sweet perfection. Thank you for posting Mo. Makes @chrislhayes look like a partisan fool. — Tami Joyce (@tjoy7) December 20, 2017

Hayes and other D propagandists simultaneously make me want to laugh uproariously and start punching throats — Chief (@Savy_fan) December 20, 2017

The rank dishonesty is appalling — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 20, 2017

If you need Chris, he’ll be crying into his sweater.