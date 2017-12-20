Chris Hayes has a bee in his bonnet … and the GOP put it there.

Hays is absolutely disgusted that Republicans are touting tax cuts for most Americans as a good thing:

Yeah, can you imagine Democrats discussing the importance of punishing their enemies?

Hell yeah, he did:

Full context, via HotAir:

In a radio interview that aired on Univision on Monday, Mr. Obama sought to assure Hispanics that he would push an immigration overhaul after the midterm elections, despite fierce Republican opposition.

“If Latinos sit out the election instead of saying, ‘We’re gonna punish our enemies and we’re gonna reward our friends who stand with us on issues that are important to us,’ if they don’t see that kind of upsurge in voting in this election, then I think it’s gonna be harder and that’s why I think it’s so important that people focus on voting on November 2.”

Referring specifically to Republicans such as Senator John McCain, who are stressing border security and supporting strict immigration laws like Arizona’s anti-illegal immigration measure, Mr. Obama said, “Those aren’t the kinds of folks who represent our core American values.”

Well, shoot, Chris. That’s awkward!

Ha!

Oh, and we should mention this:

And let’s not forget this:

Yes. Yes you do.

Sorry, Chris. But you definitely lost this round.

If you need Chris, he’ll be crying into his sweater.

