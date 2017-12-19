As Twitchy told you, the AP wasted no time registering their displeasure when the House initially passed the GOP’s tax reform bill today, dishonestly complaining about “steep tax cuts for businesses, the wealthy.”

But from the looks of things, CNN may be taking this all even harder:

CNN is not pleased with the tax bill: pic.twitter.com/utAr7wxr2G — John Sexton (@verumserum) December 19, 2017

Man. Someone want to do a wellness check on them?