Tax reform has passed in the House (well, sort of), and all hell has broken loose:
Holy shit are you people seeing this? 60 to 70 million Americans are dying every second since the House passed tax reform!!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 19, 2017
LOOK AT ALL THE DEAD PEOPLE LYING IN THE STREETS!!!!
ARMAGEDDON!!!
— Meech (@michi83) December 19, 2017
RIP to the millions of Americans who have already died from getting to keep more of their paycheck each week
— A M'fn Pickle in a Santa Hat (@sunnyright) December 19, 2017
We’re not sure how we’ll survive this, honestly. Neither is Ben Shapiro:
OMG you mean people who pay income taxes will see more benefit from a tax cut than people who don't? STOP, YOU'RE KILLING AMERICANS!
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 19, 2017
Killing Americans is quite a feat, particularly in light of this observation from Shapiro:
Not sure how everyone will die because of the tax cuts when they're already dead because of net neutrality repeal.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 19, 2017
That’s a really good point!
Dude, you have been on fire! 😂
— Keith James (@BlackMagic63) December 19, 2017
No kidding.
Bwaahahah
— Tammy Treadwell (@swirlygal) December 19, 2017
Oh shoot, now THAT was funny!
I wonder if all those newly dead are still able to vote? 🤔
— Constitutional-TQN👑 (@TechQn) December 19, 2017
Excellent question.
Let’s ask @jimmykimmel. He seems to be the expert of how @realDonaldTrump kills people each week
— Trevor Caulder (@TrevorCaulder) December 19, 2017
