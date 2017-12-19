Tax reform has passed in the House (well, sort of), and all hell has broken loose:

Holy shit are you people seeing this? 60 to 70 million Americans are dying every second since the House passed tax reform!! — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 19, 2017

LOOK AT ALL THE DEAD PEOPLE LYING IN THE STREETS!!!! ARMAGEDDON!!! — Meech (@michi83) December 19, 2017

RIP to the millions of Americans who have already died from getting to keep more of their paycheck each week — A M'fn Pickle in a Santa Hat (@sunnyright) December 19, 2017

We’re not sure how we’ll survive this, honestly. Neither is Ben Shapiro:

OMG you mean people who pay income taxes will see more benefit from a tax cut than people who don't? STOP, YOU'RE KILLING AMERICANS! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 19, 2017

Killing Americans is quite a feat, particularly in light of this observation from Shapiro:

Not sure how everyone will die because of the tax cuts when they're already dead because of net neutrality repeal. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 19, 2017

That’s a really good point!

Dude, you have been on fire! 😂 — Keith James (@BlackMagic63) December 19, 2017

No kidding.

Bwaahahah — Tammy Treadwell (@swirlygal) December 19, 2017

Oh shoot, now THAT was funny!

I wonder if all those newly dead are still able to vote? 🤔 — Constitutional-TQN👑 (@TechQn) December 19, 2017

Excellent question.

Let’s ask @jimmykimmel. He seems to be the expert of how @realDonaldTrump kills people each week — Trevor Caulder (@TrevorCaulder) December 19, 2017

***

