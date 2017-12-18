In these troubling, tumultuous times, it’s good to know that the Colorado Democratic Party is focused on what really matters:

Naturally.

Thomas Jefferson may be a Founding Father and all, but let’s face it: He’s no Barack and Michelle Obama.

The dinner is being named after both former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, with the party’s executive director Pilar Chapa saying the move was to recognize the couple’s “historic contributions.”

Chapa listed the passage of ObamaCare, economic growth and work on climate change as efforts that “cemented President Obama’s legacy as a transformational leader of our country.”

“The Obama legacy embodies the values we hold as Democrats, and we are beyond proud to rename our annual dinner after our former first family,” Chapa said in the statement.

You know, the Colorado Dems really missed a golden opportunity here:

So much better, right?

