As Twitchy told you earlier, Sally Kohn proudly shared “a list of all the black women running for elected office in the United States right now” so that you can vote for them because they’re black women.
The brilliant @Luvvie has compiled a list of all the black women running for elected office in the United States right now. With links to ways you can SUPPORT THEM! https://t.co/OoMpzyyXSk
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 15, 2017
But that list should’ve come with a disclaimer. Here’s why:
Why is Mia Love’s name crossed out? https://t.co/jMguBnKUKR
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 15, 2017
Mia Love’s name is indeed crossed out, along with her website and a link to where you can donate to her campaign:
Now, why would that be?
I know! I know! https://t.co/PcTs1uSzx0
— Meech (@michi83) December 15, 2017
Because she's a republican!
— David Ari Packman (@adpackman) December 15, 2017
"I have a dream that one day we'll ignore the content of people's character and instead vote based on the color of their skin… Unless their character is conservative, cause then we'll judge them on that instead and ignore the skin." – the modern left basically
— NarcissisticNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) December 15, 2017