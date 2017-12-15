As Twitchy told you earlier, Sally Kohn proudly shared “a list of all the black women running for elected office in the United States right now” so that you can vote for them because they’re black women.

But that list should’ve come with a disclaimer. Here’s why:

Mia Love’s name is indeed crossed out, along with her website and a link to where you can donate to her campaign:

Now, why would that be?

