As Twitchy told you earlier, Sally Kohn proudly shared “a list of all the black women running for elected office in the United States right now” so that you can vote for them because they’re black women.

The brilliant @Luvvie has compiled a list of all the black women running for elected office in the United States right now. With links to ways you can SUPPORT THEM! https://t.co/OoMpzyyXSk — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 15, 2017

But that list should’ve come with a disclaimer. Here’s why:

Why is Mia Love’s name crossed out? https://t.co/jMguBnKUKR — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 15, 2017

Mia Love’s name is indeed crossed out, along with her website and a link to where you can donate to her campaign:

Now, why would that be?

Because she's a republican! — David Ari Packman (@adpackman) December 15, 2017