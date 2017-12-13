Last night, ESPN Magazine’s Molly Knight had an idea about how to solve society’s problems:

What if we just let black women run everything — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) December 13, 2017

Actor Mark Ruffalo thinks that totally makes sense, since a black woman already runs everything:

I’m definitely ready for that. I said a prayer the other day and when God answered me back she was a Black Woman. https://t.co/8e0mdRoj5o — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 13, 2017

How about that?

Bruh, Libs are in a group chat right now saying “I got a good one guys, they will love this” https://t.co/0vvff4CVpo — Char (@realCharter) December 13, 2017

Hey, don’t laugh! Because for what it’s worth, J.K. Rowling confirms Ruffalo’s assertion:

Narrator's voice: Roy was right. God was in control. What he didn't realise was, She's black. https://t.co/pCpVifXgbq — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 13, 2017

Glad we’ve got that cleared up.