Conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Don Willett’s judicial credentials are about as impeccable as they come. Naturally, petulant Democrats are trying to destroy him:

At 11:00 a.m., @SenJeffMerkley, @nwlc's @FGossGraves & I will be speaking out against Fifth Circuit nominee Don Willett & so many others Trump judicial nominees who are #BadForWomen. Watch live at https://t.co/oFTyj2w7n1 #CourtsMatter — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 13, 2017

How is Don Willett bad for women? Well, Hirono and Merkley can’t say. That’s probably because they have no evidence whatsoever to back up that ridiculous claim.

This scurrilous attack on @JusticeWillett has no basis in reality. The record is replete with letters defending his record as a judge, as a boss, as a mentor, and as a friend. I will tweet several of these letters. https://t.co/QJwjs9pVSP — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

1/ Letter from Cecilia Blanford who worked w @JusticeWillett on board of Austin Community Nursery Schools – "The vulnerable families served by ACNS represent every imaginable background and ethnicity. And @JusticeWillett understood personally the acute needs of those we served." pic.twitter.com/eJ53FoFNhc — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

2/ Letter from Katherine Dickinson – "When my obstetrician counseled me to no longer make the drive from Austin (about a month before my due date), @JusticeWillett fully supported my working from home until my daughter was born so I could be sure to be in Houston for delivery" pic.twitter.com/bA0tRuf4GL — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

3/ Shirley Green, who worked w/ @JusticeWillett in Gov. Bush's Office – "He grasps fully the myriad obstacles afflicting women in the workplace. Painting Willett as someone indifferent to gender inequality would be a preposterous caricature of what was, in fact, a proper process" pic.twitter.com/ZofK81DC2c — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

4/ Jessica Jones, former intern: "I know @JusticeWillett, and speaking as a trans woman, it is inconceivable that he was making light of the LBTQ community. The suggestion is at odds w/ Willett's heart … Willet has been a supportive friend and mentor regardless of my gender" pic.twitter.com/4748m0tebn — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

5/ Molly Beth Malcolm, former chair of TX Democratic Party. @JusticeWillett "is an exemplary public service, and he has given back" to "those harmed by sexual assault and domestic violence" and "various charities benefiting the homeless, single moms, and the elderly and disabled" pic.twitter.com/UpHYMTUz3Y — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

6/ Marcella Burke: "I clerked for @JusticeWillett when I was pregnant with my first child. The graciousness and encouragement he offered during that time displayed his exemplary temperament . . . Without question or comment accommodated me throughout the pregnancy." pic.twitter.com/LtgNX1CwjX — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

7/ Professor Cassandra Robertson (Case Western) "I first worked w/" @JusticeWillett in 2003 for @TXAG Both @JusticeWillett and @tedcruz "were thoughtful mentors–giving me opportunities to do meaningful work, offering constructive feedback, and encouraging my career progression." pic.twitter.com/8T9PwaAVBP — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

8/ Julia Spann of @SAFEatx (Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Survival Center) – @JusticeWillett "has a heart for our mission and a desire to ensure a safer Austin community for women and children … I found him to be open-minded, questioning, interested, and responsive." pic.twitter.com/5Mr1HBP9sa — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

9/ @KVPTexas (former law clerk): "I disclosed to @JusticeWillett that I was likely to be in litigation against someone who had previously sexually assaulted me … @JusticeWillett could not have been more supportive … He was vigilant about my privacy and well-being." pic.twitter.com/pw1rBQHXHg — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

Did @maziehirono read any of these heart-felt, sincere letters before launching a scurrilous attack on @JusticeWillett? Doubtful. If you want to vote against a nominee, do so because you disagree with him on legal matters. Not because of this baseless character assassination. — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 13, 2017

A-freakin’-MEN.

Amazing and informative thread. Thank you for sharing. — Claire Mahoney (@TaggertGirl) December 13, 2017

Democrats attacking Willett on this show how disingenuous the entire confirmation process is. By all accounts, he is an honorable man that respects others, no matter what their background. https://t.co/44U9QC5Xij — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 13, 2017

This whole thread. Getting to know @JusticeWillett has been such a pleasure, and everyone who knows him knows what a wonderful person he is. The character attacks on him are disgusting. https://t.co/KzFNtVgWYq — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 13, 2017

Trying to impugn @JusticeWillett's character is disgusting – he's a great person. And, as I wrote in @WSJ, when given the opportunity to question him, Senate Democrats DIDN'T EVEN TALK ABOUT HIS JURISPRUDENCE https://t.co/0USIFWKxR5 — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 13, 2017

I can respect disagreement about jurisprudence. But Senate Democrats never even brought it up and apparently take no issue with Willett's record as a judge. there is no excuse for these character attacks on @JusticeWillett. https://t.co/VJX1bgdBeA — CFPB Director, Sloth Division, Shoshana Weissmann (@senatorshoshana) December 13, 2017

I don't agree with him on everything but Don Willett is the finest, fairest, best qualified public official I've ever met. This mindless partisan garbage is exactly why we can't have nice things.https://t.co/seXoyza2vB — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 13, 2017

Fortunately, it looks like Hirono and Merkley’s smear job failed to torpedo Willett’s confirmation:

At 4:30pm the Senate will have 2 votes on the following: 1.Confirmation of Don R. Willett, of Texas, to be a Circuit Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. 2.Motion to invoke cloture on James C. Ho, of Texas, to be U.S. Circuit Judge for the 5th Circuit. — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) December 13, 2017

Excellent.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

