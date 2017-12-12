What better way to commemorate the birth of Christ than to host a fundraiser for baby killers?

Mandy Moore, Celebs Star in Christmas Show for Planned Parenthood via @k_yoder – It’s called ironic. Big name celebrities are preparing to celebrate Baby Jesus’ birth by fundraising for America’s largest producer of aborted babies. https://t.co/uQ4xBFLhew

More from Newsbusters’ Katie Yoder:

On Saturday, musician Tony Thaxton began advertising his second annual Feliz Navipod’s Feliz Navidad Variety Show “benefiting Planned Parenthood.” Based on a podcast Thaxton hosts with Todd Cooper, the show will be held in Los Angeles on Dec. 18. Tickets are going for $15.

“Things kind of suck right now. So, let’s try and make them not suck,” the show description read. “Let’s have a fun night and get into the holiday spirit for a great cause at Feliz Navipod’s Feliz Navidad Variety Show. A night of comedy and music benefiting Planned Parenthood. PLUS, free Christmas treats!”