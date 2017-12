All eyes are on Alabama right now, and polling is all over the place. So why not try to have a little fun before the bomb drops?

That was apparently what Karen Tumulty was thinking when she tweeted this:

Early exit polls show John Kerry in the lead. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) December 12, 2017

Heh.

And speaking of well played …

We never thought we’d say it, but … that’s not bad, John Kerry. That’s not bad at all.

