As Twitchy told you earlier, Roy Moore mounted his trusty horse Sassy and rode to his polling place to vote. Aside from it being a sort of tradition for him, he might have figured it would help boost his down-home, rugged-masculinity cred. But Laura Ingraham, for one, isn’t buying what Moore was selling, at least as far as Sassy was concerned:

Not everyone agreed with her assessment:

In any event, guess we’ll find out soon enough if Sassy brought him luck … or just saddle soreness.

