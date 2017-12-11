As Twitchy told you, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasn’t taking any crap from butthurt journos like CNN’s Jim Acosta trying to defend the media from accusations of bias, unprofessionalism, or just straight-up journalistic malpractice.
But according to some outlets, it wasn’t clowns like Acosta who lost that particular war of words; it was Sanders:
Sarah Sanders Completely Rattled as Jim Acosta and WH Reporters Grill Her On Fake News Claims https://t.co/GguEUO2RJA (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/bJKysSz2Vl
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 11, 2017
Completely rattled, eh? That’s not how it looked to Townhall’s Katie Pavlich:
Um, I was there. She was not rattled. https://t.co/II6622mdwY
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 11, 2017
We weren’t there, but she didn’t look terribly rattled to us, either.
