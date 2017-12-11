As Twitchy told you, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasn’t taking any crap from butthurt journos like CNN’s Jim Acosta trying to defend the media from accusations of bias, unprofessionalism, or just straight-up journalistic malpractice.

But according to some outlets, it wasn’t clowns like Acosta who lost that particular war of words; it was Sanders:

Sarah Sanders Completely Rattled as Jim Acosta and WH Reporters Grill Her On Fake News Claims https://t.co/GguEUO2RJA (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/bJKysSz2Vl — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 11, 2017

Completely rattled, eh? That’s not how it looked to Townhall’s Katie Pavlich:

Um, I was there. She was not rattled. https://t.co/II6622mdwY — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 11, 2017

We weren’t there, but she didn’t look terribly rattled to us, either.

I saw it. She chewed him up — GeorgiaSportsReport (@GaSportsReport) December 11, 2017

I watched. She was not rattled. — BKC 🌵🌞🔫🇺🇸❤️ (@bclark056) December 11, 2017

Ya, she was not rattled. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 11, 2017

I watched the video. She looked irritated, but not the least bit rattled to me #SarahSandersSockittoEm — Reagan Lewis (@snottyone0) December 11, 2017

Not even close. She had FIRM control of that room. — ChrisM (@cmeyerOU) December 11, 2017

I saw it and the only one rattled was Jim Acosta — Gail E. (@criscokid0607) December 11, 2017

Sarah was hardly rattled !

More FAKE NEWS . — Linda Juckniess (@juckniess_linda) December 11, 2017

She wasn't even a little bit rattled. #fakemedia — Cindy Kennedy (@cindygirl3) December 11, 2017

She was constantly interrupted , but not rattled. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Cb10n) December 11, 2017