Ryan Lizza is in some piping-hot water today over alleged “improper sexual misconduct” that resulted in his getting canned from the New Yorker. While Lizza claims he did nothing wrong (apology notwithstanding), his accuser disputes his assertion that the relationship in question was “respectful.”

Well, anyway, it’s tempting when a story like this comes out to comb back through the accused tweets to see if there were any clues that something might be amiss. People have been doing just that today, digging up such gems as Lizza’s “binders full of women” snark from October 2012.

There’s also this one:

Just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/JHFfspeOVI — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 24, 2017

And Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t about to let that opportunity pass him by:

I’m just going to title this “Things that appear to be more consensual than a Ryan Lizza relationship” https://t.co/qubYu2AA1T — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2017

Sick burn?

