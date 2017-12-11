Ryan Lizza is in some piping-hot water today over alleged “improper sexual misconduct” that resulted in his getting canned from the New Yorker. While Lizza claims he did nothing wrong (apology notwithstanding), his accuser disputes his assertion that the relationship in question was “respectful.”

Well, anyway, it’s tempting when a story like this comes out to comb back through the accused tweets to see if there were any clues that something might be amiss. People have been doing just that today, digging up such gems as Lizza’s “binders full of women” snark from October 2012.

There’s also this one:

And Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t about to let that opportunity pass him by:

Sick burn?

Or bad idea?

