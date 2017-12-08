We’ve seen our share of flaming-hot takes on the California fires, but we’d be doing all of you a disservice if we didn’t highlight this one from “Anchorman” director Adam McKay:
Fires in Southern California are beyond historic.
Hurricanes this year beyond historic. Flooding, drought, glaciers melting.
We need a WW2 level mobilization to combat global warming.
Right now
— Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 8, 2017
Beyond historic! WW2-level!
I'll never understand why we don't do a Manhattan Project on alternative energies and climate change. Oh wait, legacy corporations don't want it.
— Katrina Morris (@rexkat) December 8, 2017
Watch Cowspiracy. What we eat affects the climate dramatically.
— Becky Brooks (@BeckyWS) December 8, 2017
I would LOVE to see a movie about the environmental bubble bursting directed by you, much like The Big Short. Unfortunately… we'll probably all be dead.
— TheLastModerate (@Number1Vogel) December 8, 2017
We need a ruling party that believes in science.
— SK Bains (@shashi_bains) December 8, 2017
Conservatives think it’s all because god is mad.
— Pete Johnson (@joecarryon) December 8, 2017
Or maybe they just believe that nature is infinitely more powerful than people are.
Because Fires in CA never happened before. (Laguna beach)
Oh look, I remember the same said about Katrina, then 8 years of nothing.
Things that have happened in cycles, no proof of the impact of man on said cycles. https://t.co/7eECfGjtdM
— I am the Common good. (@KesaraRiku) December 8, 2017
If you want to lay the blame where it actually belongs. Blame bad, widely discredited, forestry policies that haven't let these areas have a significant burn since Disneyland was an orange grove. Allowing underbrush and dead trees to become a tinderbox waiting for a spark.
— Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 8, 2017
What a dope.
— rdbrewer (@rdbrewer4) December 8, 2017
All of that is false. Carry on now.
— Patrick Lucy (@Odie1941) December 8, 2017
Wildfires in So-Cal have always happened ; just because it’s getting close to your house doesn’t make it historic.
This hurricane season is also not historic; not even in the top 15 of deadliest hurricane seasons of all time..
Congratulations, you’re a virtue signaling idiot
— Erich (@ErichMyers) December 8, 2017
***
Related:
‘Blithering IDIOT’! Chelsea Handler manages to tie California fires to YOU-KNOW-WHO
‘Like a GHOUL’: Neera Tanden absolutely TORCHED for this take on California fires; Update: Tanden apologizes (AFTER the backlash)
Twitchy coverage of Adam McKay