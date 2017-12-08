We’ve seen our share of flaming-hot takes on the California fires, but we’d be doing all of you a disservice if we didn’t highlight this one from “Anchorman” director Adam McKay:

Fires in Southern California are beyond historic.

Hurricanes this year beyond historic. Flooding, drought, glaciers melting.

We need a WW2 level mobilization to combat global warming.

Right now — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 8, 2017

Beyond historic! WW2-level!

I'll never understand why we don't do a Manhattan Project on alternative energies and climate change. Oh wait, legacy corporations don't want it. — Katrina Morris (@rexkat) December 8, 2017

Watch Cowspiracy. What we eat affects the climate dramatically. — Becky Brooks (@BeckyWS) December 8, 2017

I would LOVE to see a movie about the environmental bubble bursting directed by you, much like The Big Short. Unfortunately… we'll probably all be dead. — TheLastModerate (@Number1Vogel) December 8, 2017

We need a ruling party that believes in science. — SK Bains (@shashi_bains) December 8, 2017

Conservatives think it’s all because god is mad. — Pete Johnson (@joecarryon) December 8, 2017

Or maybe they just believe that nature is infinitely more powerful than people are.

Because Fires in CA never happened before. (Laguna beach)

Oh look, I remember the same said about Katrina, then 8 years of nothing.

Things that have happened in cycles, no proof of the impact of man on said cycles. https://t.co/7eECfGjtdM — I am the Common good. (@KesaraRiku) December 8, 2017

If you want to lay the blame where it actually belongs. Blame bad, widely discredited, forestry policies that haven't let these areas have a significant burn since Disneyland was an orange grove. Allowing underbrush and dead trees to become a tinderbox waiting for a spark. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 8, 2017

What a dope. — rdbrewer (@rdbrewer4) December 8, 2017

All of that is false. Carry on now. — Patrick Lucy (@Odie1941) December 8, 2017

Wildfires in So-Cal have always happened ; just because it’s getting close to your house doesn’t make it historic. This hurricane season is also not historic; not even in the top 15 of deadliest hurricane seasons of all time.. Congratulations, you’re a virtue signaling idiot — Erich (@ErichMyers) December 8, 2017

***

Related:

‘Blithering IDIOT’! Chelsea Handler manages to tie California fires to YOU-KNOW-WHO

‘Like a GHOUL’: Neera Tanden absolutely TORCHED for this take on California fires; Update: Tanden apologizes (AFTER the backlash)

Twitchy coverage of Adam McKay