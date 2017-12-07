Well, here’s an interesting take on Al Franken. This one comes courtesy of prog journalist and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter:
Don’t get me wrong: the #metoo movement is great for America and long overdue. But all revolutions contain seeds of a backlash. One of Franken’s accusers says he touched her bare back during selfie. Say a top cancer doc did that. Should he be fired? Proportion still matters.
Either the back touch doesn’t matter or it does but being a doctor is more important. This is trying to argue several things at once. https://t.co/9PbNGNG4Cx
"But" https://t.co/L1AOSRSWWc
This analogy seems inapt. https://t.co/4Gx3wDNNoT
If you're going to do a "#MeToo … BUT …" whatever comes next should be tightly reasoned and well considered.
So we should ignore the the other 7 accusers because one wasn't as bad? You sure you don't want to rethink this position?
My jaw is dropping. You seem to be arguing that people who are worth a lot to their employers should get away with crap.
Where exactly is Alter going with this? Do we really want to know?
Well, time to update my bingo board https://t.co/C8jF3YMuG3
Update:
We missed this earlier. And we’re really, really sorry we did:
Democrats will rue the day they demanded @alfranken resign. They’ve given into the conflation of crimes (Weinstein, Moore) and power abuse (bosses) with boorishness. It won’t get more women voters and will lose more anti- PC men. Sucker’s game.
