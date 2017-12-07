Well, here’s an interesting take on Al Franken. This one comes courtesy of prog journalist and MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter:

Don’t get me wrong: the #metoo movement is great for America and long overdue. But all revolutions contain seeds of a backlash. One of Franken’s accusers says he touched her bare back during selfie. Say a top cancer doc did that. Should he be fired? Proportion still matters. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) December 7, 2017

Ummm …

Either the back touch doesn’t matter or it does but being a doctor is more important. This is trying to argue several things at once. https://t.co/9PbNGNG4Cx — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 7, 2017

It’s definitely a hot mess.

"But" https://t.co/L1AOSRSWWc — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 7, 2017

This analogy seems inapt. https://t.co/4Gx3wDNNoT — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) December 7, 2017

If you're going to do a "#MeToo … BUT …" whatever comes next should be tightly reasoned and well considered. — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) December 7, 2017

So we should ignore the the other 7 accusers because one wasn't as bad? You sure you don't want to rethink this position? — American Hero (@trueholygoat) December 7, 2017

My jaw is dropping. You seem to be arguing that people who are worth a lot to their employers should get away with crap. — Erin Arlinghaus (@erinarlinghaus) December 7, 2017

Where exactly is Alter going with this? Do we really want to know?

Well, time to update my bingo board https://t.co/C8jF3YMuG3 — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 7, 2017

***

Update:

We missed this earlier. And we’re really, really sorry we did:

Democrats will rue the day they demanded @alfranken resign. They’ve given into the conflation of crimes (Weinstein, Moore) and power abuse (bosses) with boorishness. It won’t get more women voters and will lose more anti- PC men. Sucker’s game. — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) December 7, 2017

K.