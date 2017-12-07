Now that Donald Trump has officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Mark Ruffalo has just one humble request:

Isreal, please show restraint in the face of these protests. This is a terrible blow to any hope for peace or a life beyond apartheid for your neighbors. Please, all parties, use restraint. https://t.co/PO2PwnuAiD — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2017

Can’t you just do Mark a solid, Israel, and “show restraint” in defending yourselves from terrorists? Is that really so much to ask?

Ruffalo on Franken resignation: Women, please show restraint in the face of sexual abuse. This is a terrible blow to gender relations and any hope for future male/female harmony. What a dolt. https://t.co/uJeSM9MheS — Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) December 7, 2017

“Protests” hahaha. You mean violence. Call it what it is. — Jeromi Birtikidis (@JBirtikidis) December 7, 2017

Glorified Chili’s waiter pleads for Israel to not defend itself from terrorist attacks. https://t.co/CTYD20FUa6 — Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 7, 2017

The Incredible Sulk. @Marvel star debases memory of actual South African Apartheid by using it as an anti-Israel slur. Israelis have always wanted peace, Mark, but the Islamist Palestinian leaders have always responded with terror. No Avenger should side with Terrorists. https://t.co/2PFIznozHg — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) December 7, 2017

Don't waste your breath. Hulk like Hamas. @MarkRuffalo has a history of sympathizing with them. https://t.co/SlO1JganZL — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 7, 2017

And, shockingly, the author of the article Mark tweeted out failed to show restraint when it came to bashing Israel, quoting such peace-loving luminaries as Hamas leader Ismail Haniya and Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah.

Lol you’re right it’s the Jooooooos fault. Nothing on the Palestinians acting like assholes? https://t.co/8Fp6qQVqyU — Gregg🐻 (@greekkid31) December 7, 2017

Any reason you aren’t leveling your plea to those perpetrating violence? Or are you blinded once again by your reckless bias? What hypocrisy — Jim DeMichele (@jim_demichele) December 7, 2017

Your version of restraint is letting their citizens be murdered. — swueno (@swueno) December 7, 2017

How about the people who plan to violently protest, how about they show some restraint?????? — Nick Harrison (@HarrisonNick) December 7, 2017

All parties? Restraint? This is just another excuse for Hamas to call for a "day of rage". Just like any other day. Please don't put anything on Israelis here. PS- at least spell Israel correctly 🇮🇱 — קיילה (@kayla_e430) December 7, 2017

Maybe ask Palestinians not to blow things up or launch terrorist attacks in tunnels? Restraint in protest would also be nice — Paul Cortese (@RealPaulCortese) December 7, 2017

Mr. Ruffalo, perhaps you should start your call for restraint with the Palestinians, whose leaders are encouraging violence and mayhem. — Allen L (@Leibochips) December 7, 2017

Or maybe: Hey Palestinians – don't try to kill people when things don't go your way. Don't start nothing, won't be nothing. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 7, 2017