Now that Donald Trump has officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Mark Ruffalo has just one humble request:
Isreal, please show restraint in the face of these protests. This is a terrible blow to any hope for peace or a life beyond apartheid for your neighbors. Please, all parties, use restraint. https://t.co/PO2PwnuAiD
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2017
Can’t you just do Mark a solid, Israel, and “show restraint” in defending yourselves from terrorists? Is that really so much to ask?
— Brandon Shannon (@BrandonShannon2) December 7, 2017
Ruffalo on Franken resignation: Women, please show restraint in the face of sexual abuse. This is a terrible blow to gender relations and any hope for future male/female harmony.
What a dolt. https://t.co/uJeSM9MheS
— Bryan Myrick (@BryanMyrick) December 7, 2017
“apartheid” https://t.co/x4mA8jEvGx
— Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) December 7, 2017
“Protests” hahaha. You mean violence. Call it what it is.
— Jeromi Birtikidis (@JBirtikidis) December 7, 2017
“Protests” aka “terrorist attacks” https://t.co/CTYD20FUa6
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 7, 2017
Glorified Chili’s waiter pleads for Israel to not defend itself from terrorist attacks. https://t.co/CTYD20FUa6
— Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 7, 2017
The Incredible Sulk. @Marvel star debases memory of actual South African Apartheid by using it as an anti-Israel slur. Israelis have always wanted peace, Mark, but the Islamist Palestinian leaders have always responded with terror. No Avenger should side with Terrorists. https://t.co/2PFIznozHg
— Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) December 7, 2017
Don't waste your breath. Hulk like Hamas. @MarkRuffalo has a history of sympathizing with them. https://t.co/SlO1JganZL
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 7, 2017
And, shockingly, the author of the article Mark tweeted out failed to show restraint when it came to bashing Israel, quoting such peace-loving luminaries as Hamas leader Ismail Haniya and Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah.
Lol you’re right it’s the Jooooooos fault. Nothing on the Palestinians acting like assholes? https://t.co/8Fp6qQVqyU
— Gregg🐻 (@greekkid31) December 7, 2017
Any reason you aren’t leveling your plea to those perpetrating violence? Or are you blinded once again by your reckless bias? What hypocrisy
— Jim DeMichele (@jim_demichele) December 7, 2017
Your version of restraint is letting their citizens be murdered.
— swueno (@swueno) December 7, 2017
How about the people who plan to violently protest, how about they show some restraint??????
— Nick Harrison (@HarrisonNick) December 7, 2017
All parties? Restraint? This is just another excuse for Hamas to call for a "day of rage". Just like any other day. Please don't put anything on Israelis here. PS- at least spell Israel correctly 🇮🇱
— קיילה (@kayla_e430) December 7, 2017
Maybe ask Palestinians not to blow things up or launch terrorist attacks in tunnels? Restraint in protest would also be nice
— Paul Cortese (@RealPaulCortese) December 7, 2017
Mr. Ruffalo, perhaps you should start your call for restraint with the Palestinians, whose leaders are encouraging violence and mayhem.
— Allen L (@Leibochips) December 7, 2017
Or maybe: Hey Palestinians – don't try to kill people when things don't go your way. Don't start nothing, won't be nothing.
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 7, 2017
Palestinian "protests" usually involve lobbing rockets at civilians so maybe go fuck yourself. https://t.co/cW8jBNI5aT
— I 69 Science (@Warden_AoS) December 7, 2017