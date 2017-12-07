Now that Donald Trump has officially recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Mark Ruffalo has just one humble request:

Can’t you just do Mark a solid, Israel, and “show restraint” in defending yourselves from terrorists? Is that really so much to ask?

And, shockingly, the author of the article Mark tweeted out failed to show restraint when it came to bashing Israel, quoting such peace-loving luminaries as Hamas leader Ismail Haniya and Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah.

Tags: IsraelJerusalemMark RuffaloPalestinePalestinianspeace processTerrorism