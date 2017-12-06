So, the Conyers race certainly seems to be shaping up nicely:

Because of course.

More from NBC News:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office cited a “lack of independent witnesses” and their conclusion that it “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim’s injury was not accidentally sustained” while he was disarming her, according to case paperwork.

In addition, prosecutors said the victim had no visible injuries beyond a small stab wound to her lower bicep and no other independent witnesses to what she described as earlier pushing and shoving by Conyers III.

Conyers III, 27, was arrested on Feb. 15 at a Los Angeles residence on suspicion of violence against his girlfriend after the alleged victim called police. The victim was not named in the document that recorded the decision not to file charges.

Now, it’s important to note that Conyers III wasn’t prosecuted:

But still. Maybe it’s time to give someone not named Conyers a shot.

