So, the Conyers race certainly seems to be shaping up nicely:

Oh man. John Conyers III, who may run to replace his father, was arrested for domestic abuse in February https://t.co/pVxteiHh7S — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) December 6, 2017

Because of course.

Sounds like congressional material to me. — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) December 6, 2017

When it comes to treatment of women, John Conyers III will have no problem filling his father's shoes. https://t.co/tc75TIIGne — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 6, 2017

More from NBC News:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office cited a “lack of independent witnesses” and their conclusion that it “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim’s injury was not accidentally sustained” while he was disarming her, according to case paperwork. In addition, prosecutors said the victim had no visible injuries beyond a small stab wound to her lower bicep and no other independent witnesses to what she described as earlier pushing and shoving by Conyers III. Conyers III, 27, was arrested on Feb. 15 at a Los Angeles residence on suspicion of violence against his girlfriend after the alleged victim called police. The victim was not named in the document that recorded the decision not to file charges.

Now, it’s important to note that Conyers III wasn’t prosecuted:

John Conyers III was arrested for domestic abuse but not prosecuted https://t.co/DKPvnXUGtl — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) December 6, 2017

But still. Maybe it’s time to give someone not named Conyers a shot.

Isn’t there anyone else they can run? — La Jolla Liberal (@LaJollaLiberal) December 6, 2017

Let's not elect him, OK Michigan? — Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean) December 6, 2017

***

Related:

Heir and a spare: Rep. John Conyers Jr. announces retirement; Sets up battle for seat between son and great-nephew