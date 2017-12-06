Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has hopped aboard the incredibly well coordinated train of Democrats calling for Al Franken to step down:

Wow. So brave. So very, very brave.

Are we supposed to be impressed by this new demand for “zero tolerance”?

Pathetic.

