Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp has hopped aboard the incredibly well coordinated train of Democrats calling for Al Franken to step down:

We must commit to zero tolerance – which is where I believe we as a country and Congress should be – and that means Senator Franken should step down. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/4qrZB0mBTo — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) December 6, 2017

Wow. So brave. So very, very brave.

It took SEVEN accusers – SEVEN – for these "champions of women's rights" to demand an apparent serial sexual harasser to step down. SEVEN. https://t.co/FyCFS2sXWX — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 6, 2017

Are we supposed to be impressed by this new demand for “zero tolerance”?

And yet John Conyers gets to step down without being censured, and gets to name his son as heir to his congressional seat. https://t.co/ixa4EAdBec — Sam Valley (@SamValley) December 6, 2017

Zero tolerance being 6 or more accusers. https://t.co/4IBoRovJXG — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2017

"Zero Tolerance" apparently means "when you reach a watershed of six people accusing someone of groping them." https://t.co/RGyLthBSzo — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 6, 2017

So, how many accusers before "Zero tolerance" kicks in? Seems to be 7. — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 6, 2017

I'm not the only one who thinks these calls for Franken’s resignation look absurd, right?Unless these come with mea culpas for waiting until the number reached seven, these "zero tolerance" statements look utterly ridiculous. — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 6, 2017

Zero* tolerance * Margin of error +/-7 — Allan (@AllanRicharz) December 6, 2017

Pathetic.